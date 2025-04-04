At the start of the 2024-25 NHL season, some predicted that the Detroit Red Wings -- with one of the proudest histories among the league's 32 clubs -- would make their triumphant return to the postseason field.
Although they remain mathematically in the race with less than two weeks to go, their chances are getting slimmer by the day.
Friday night, they'll host the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+), with a chance to inch their way closer to the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers, who have been ping-ponging the final wild-card spot back and forth in recent days.
As the games get underway, the Red Wings' 75 points are six behind both the Canadiens, and their 26 regulation wins are tied with Montreal.
Things only get harder for Dylan Larkin & Co. after the game against the Canes. Their remaining schedule features only games against teams currently in playoff position: the Florida Panthers twice, Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs. Perhaps the teams that have clinched a playoff berth will take a proverbial foot off the gas pedal, but this is not exactly an ideal closing schedule for a team on the outside looking in on the playoffs.
But if the Red Wings are going to make a run, a win on Friday will go a long way (at least emotionally) to rally support. Can they do it?
With the regular season ending April 17, we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's schedule
Yesterday's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers
M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils
Western Conference
C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Friday's games
Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).
Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu/NHLN)
Minnesota Wild at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's scoreboard
Montreal Canadiens 4, Boston Bruins 1
Ottawa Senators 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 1
Colorado Avalanche 7, Columbus Blue Jackets 3
St. Louis Blues 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 4 (OT)
Dallas Stars 5, Nashville Predators 1
Los Angeles Kings 4, Utah Hockey Club 2
Calgary Flames 4, Anaheim Ducks 1
Winnipeg Jets 4, Vegas Golden Knights 0
Edmonton Oilers 3, San Jose Sharks 2
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 7
Points pace: 105.0
Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 7
Points pace: 101.7
Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 7
Points pace: 100.6
Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Ottawa Senators
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 7
Points pace: 94.0
Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 7
Points pace: 88.6
Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 61.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 83.1
Next game: vs. CAR (Friday)
Playoff chances: 2.4%
Tragic number: 11
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 77.6
Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 6
Boston Bruins
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 74.4
Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 1
Metro Division
x - Washington Capitals
Points: 105
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 7
Points pace: 114.8
Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 8
Points pace: 106.4
Next game: @ DET (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New Jersey Devils
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 6
Points pace: 93.9
Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.7%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 86.4
Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 24.1%
Tragic number: 13
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 85.3
Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 10.5%
Tragic number: 13
New York Islanders
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 82.0
Next game: vs. MIN (Friday)
Playoff chances: 2.7%
Tragic number: 10
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 77.7
Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 4
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 76.6
Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 3
Central Division
x - Winnipeg Jets
Points: 108
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 6
Points pace: 116.5
Next game: @ UTA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Dallas Stars
Points: 104
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 7
Points pace: 113.7
Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Colorado Avalanche
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 5
Points pace: 104.4
Next game: @ STL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 5
Points pace: 96.9
Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 97.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 6
Points pace: 96.0
Next game: @ NYI (Friday)
Playoff chances: 92.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Utah Hockey Club
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 86.3
Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 4
e - Nashville Predators
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 66.9
Next game: vs. MTL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 56.9
Next game: @ WSH (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
x - Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 42
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 7
Points pace: 107.2
Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 95
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 7
Points pace: 103.9
Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 7
Points pace: 101.7
Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 91.8
Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 9.7%
Tragic number: 10
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 88.6
Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0.7%
Tragic number: 7
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 80.9
Next game: @ ANA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Seattle Kraken
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 75.5
Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 54.7
Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.
1. San Jose Sharks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 18
3. Nashville Predators
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 23
4. Boston Bruins
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 23
5. Seattle Kraken
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
6. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
7. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 20
8. Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 20
9. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 23
10. New York Islanders
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 25
11. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 26
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 24
13. New York Rangers
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 32
14. Utah Hockey Club
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 26
15. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 26
16. Calgary Flames
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 27