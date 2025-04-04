Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is forced off the ice with an injury vs. the Sharks. (0:23)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- NHL leading goal scorer Leon Draisaitl left the Edmonton Oilers' game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night in the second period because of an undisclosed injury and didn't return.

Draisaitl appeared to be injured midway through the second period and skated gingerly to the bench before leaving for the dressing room. Coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game that he had no update on the severity of the injury.

Jeff Skinner scored the tiebreaking goal shortly after Draisaitl left the game, giving the Oilers a 3-2 victory that kept them within two points of the Los Angeles Kings in the race for second place in the Pacific Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

"Obviously we've had some injuries to key guys," Skinner said. "It's a lot of opportunity for other guys to step up and I think guys have done a good job so far. We're going to have to continue that and keep working together to get the results we want."

Draisaitl had an assist earlier in the second period. He leads the NHL with 52 goals and is third in the league with 106 points.

Draisaitl sat out four games last month because of an undisclosed injury.

The Oilers are already without star center Connor McDavid, who has been sidelined since colliding with Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey on March 20. McDavid has resumed skating with the team in a noncontact jersey but there is no timetable for his return.

The playoffs begin in just over two weeks.

"You never want to miss those guys," Knoblauch said. "You never want your top players not to play because every time they're not in, it decreases your chances of winning because they are good players, obviously. But what happens is other guys have some opportunities to play, get some confidence, hopefully score some goals, because we're going to need them."