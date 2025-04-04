Open Extended Reactions

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will miss the team's four-game road trip with an undisclosed injury.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday that Svechnikov's absence is for precautionary reasons.

Svechnikov, 25, missed seven games last month with an upper-body injury.

He ranks fourth on the team with 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 66 games this season.

The Hurricanes (46-24-4, 96 points) already have clinched a playoff berth entering the road trip that begins Friday night in Detroit before heading to Boston, Buffalo and Washington.

Svechnikov's earliest return would be an April 12 home game against the New York Rangers. The regular season ends on April 17 for the Hurricanes.