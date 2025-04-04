Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- Injured St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway is considered day to day, the team announced Friday.

Holloway left in the first period of the Blues' overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night with what the team called a lower-body injury. He had eight shifts in the first period.

The 23-year-old is having a career season since joining St. Louis last summer by leaving Edmonton on a restricted free agent offer sheet. He has 26 goals and 37 assists for 63 points in 77 games.

The Blues have won a franchise-record 11 consecutive games to go from on the fringe of the playoff race to the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Holloway has 15 points during this span.

"Obviously, that's an elite player for us, someone who plays in all situations, and, you know, a really important piece to our team," forward Jake Neighbours said. "We had to focus on the task at hand. ... it sucked losing Dylan, and just hope he's OK."