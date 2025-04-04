Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl is "out short term" but should return "well before" the playoffs begin after suffering a lower-body injury against the San Jose Sharks the previous night, coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday.

Draisaitl, who leads the NHL with 52 goals this season, didn't practice Friday and won't play against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. He missed the second half of the second period and all of the third period in a 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Knoblauch expects Draisaitl back before the postseason begins on April 19, when the Oilers are likely to face the Kings in the first round for the fourth straight year.

"We think it's going to be back well before that, so we're not too concerned, especially with Leon's pain tolerance and things that he's played through before, but he will be missing some time," Knoblauch said.

Draisaitl missed four games in late March because of an undisclosed injury. Knoblauch said this new ailment is unrelated.

Draisaitl was on pace to set a career high in scoring after reaching the 50-goal mark for the third time in four seasons, and his 106 points are third in the league.

The one-two punch of Draisaitl and fellow superstar center Connor McDavid powered the Oilers to the Stanley Cup finals last year, but Edmonton is currently without both players as they try to chase down the Kings for second place in the Pacific Division and home-ice advantage for the first round.

McDavid has not played since suffering a lower-body injury in a collision with Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey on March 20.

In spite of those absences, Edmonton has won three straight and is 7-2-1 in its past 10 games.

"It's impressive," forward Trent Frederic said. "Even last night, it's a big win there. ... No, the team's looked unreal."

Frederic was acquired from the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade on March 4 but has yet to play for the Oilers because of an ankle injury. He took part in practice Friday and could make his Edmonton debut on Saturday.