Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin wants to be the NHL's all-time goal leader, but under one condition.

"I don't want an empty net," Ovechkin said.

Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals with two tallies in the Washington Capitals' 5-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

However, when the Blackhawks pulled goalie Spencer Knight late in the third period with the Capitals ahead 4-3, Ovechkin appeared to tell coach Spencer Carbery "no" and sat in the middle of the bench.

"He wants to break the record with a goaltender in the crease, which I appreciate," Carbery said. "He told me that on the bench, and I just wanted to confirm that he didn't want to go out. And it's hard for us as coaches because I just wanted to make sure in that moment: hat track, at home. And he didn't want to go out and score on an empty net to break the record. We have six games left, and he wants to break the record and have that moment where he's shooting the puck past a goalie."

Ovechkin said it wasn't just Carbery who asked him late in the game.

"I tell Carbs right away, 'I don't want to do it.' Stromer [Dylan Strome] ask me, Carly [John Carlson] ask me, everybody ask me, 'Do you want it? Do you want it?'" Ovechkin said. "I said let's wait."

Ovechkin said this at a news conference while sitting next to Gretzky, who quipped: "I'll take all the empty nets I can get." Ovechkin has nine more empty-net goals than Gretzky did in his career.

Rookie Ryan Leonard scored on the empty net for his first career goal to seal the victory.

"The young man that got his first goal tonight said, 'Only have 895 to go to pass Alex,'" Gretzky said with a smile.

"I'm happy for Leno," Ovechkin said. "He score his first NHL goal. The kid have a great future. Tonight is an unbelievable night for our organization, for hockey, for D.C. Wayne Gretzky saw that, and it's unbelievable."

Once Leonard scored and Knight returned, Ovechkin was ready to strike again. The 39-year-old took four shots over the final 1 minute, 18 seconds of game time, to no avail.

"I have pretty good chances in the last minute," Ovechkin said, before joking: "If Stromer give me a nice pass, like a flat one, it would be probably be in."

The record-tying goal had the entire Capitals team spilling onto the ice, followed by an extended celebration where Ovechkin took several laps, fist-bumped his son Sergei who was sitting on the glass, bowed to the suite where Gretzky was sitting and blew kisses to the crowd.

"You just can't script this stuff," Carbery said. "It's right on brand for O. He has a flair for the dramatics."

1,788 goals scored between these two or also 894 apiece#Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/wYL0R3Ocjw — x - Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 5, 2025

After the game, Blackhawks players stayed on the ice to do a handshake line with Ovechkin.

"Obviously very classy by the Hawks organization what they did tonight for 'O,' and it's as good as it gets," Capitals winger Tom Wilson said. "We have more to look forward to hopefully, but this was an incredible night."

The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals next play Sunday against the Islanders on Long Island, New York, one of six remaining regular-season games on their schedule.

When Ovechkin breaks the record, the NHL plans to stop the game and host a seven- to 10-minute ceremony featuring commissioner Gary Bettman, Ovechkin's family, Gretzky and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis. There will be speeches and a video tribute. The same treatment was given to Gretzky 31 years ago when he broke Gordie Howe's record, with Howe on hand. Bettman gave Gretzky a book with game sheets as a gift.

Ovechkin has scored in four consecutive games and has 41 goals this season, 10 coming on empty nets. He beat Knight 3:52 into the first period Friday then scored his 894th on a power play with 13:47 left in the third. It proved to be his 136th game winner, breaking a tie with Jaromir Jagr for most ever.

There was an aura around Friday's morning skate, where Ovechkin's mood was lighthearted. The Capitals captain was often smiling and laughing, especially when he got off the ice and interacted with several of his former Stanley Cup-winning teammates -- Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, Braden Holtby, Brooks Orpik, Devante Smith-Pelly -- who were honored in a pregame ceremony later that night as part of the Capitals' 50th anniversary season. Ovechkin had a contingent of friends and family in town for Friday's game, some who are staying at his house.

"Best shower of my life" pic.twitter.com/gsOM9EabrV — x - Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 5, 2025

But the big guest was Gretzky, who flew in to see his record get broken. He had held the record for 11,334 days, since March 23, 1994.

"I'm so proud of the fact that I'm here tonight," Gretzky said during media availability in the first intermission. "The commissioner and I talked the other day, and Alex said don't come until I get to two. I thought yesterday, 'Gosh, we better get on the plane and get up there because he might get three tonight.' When he scored four minutes in, I thought, 'Oh my god, we might be able to leave after the first period.'"

Bettman has committed to following Ovechkin until he breaks the record, a journey that began Wednesday in Raleigh, North Carolina. Gretzky said he and his wife, Janet, will be in Long Island on Sunday.

Gretzky and Ovechkin had texted regularly in the days leading up to Friday's game and even FaceTimed. Ovechkin has spoken about how appreciative he is of Gretzky's support -- which to Gretzky was a no-brainer.

"The integrity of the game," Gretzky said. "When I was breaking Gordie Howe's record, he was there. And I said two years ago that if Alex gets close to my record, I'll be here. That's the National Hockey League, Beliveau to Howe, Orr, Lemieux, Messier, you pass it down."