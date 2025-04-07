Open Extended Reactions

Less than an hour after the United States lost to Canada in overtime of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was asked about the growth of American hockey and what lies ahead.

"You know what I think it does? I think we've had a tough time with USA Hockey getting guys to play in the World Championships," said Larkin, a five-time World Championships participant. "I think guys are at home watching this, and I hope they are wanting a piece of this.

"They gotta go to the World Championships and prove themselves and play for their country. We gotta start winning that tournament. I think that's where Canada, those guys go and they play."

Larkin's words have since sparked a discussion about one of the largest challenges facing the nation's governing body for the sport as it tries to become the world's strongest men's hockey power. Getting there means having an investment that goes beyond marquee events such as the 4 Nations Face-Off or the Olympics, and it all starts with how players regard participation in the IIHF World Championships.

The leadership team at USA Hockey have heard or read about what Larkin said, as have his peers in the NHL. But a gap persists in getting all of those peers to buy in.

ESPN spoke to 10 sources, including players and management, about why it has been a struggle for USA Hockey to get more top-level NHL players to participate at the World Championships. And while this year's edition presents a potential path toward a player making a case for the Olympics roster next February, there are those who feel that shouldn't be the only motivation to play for Team USA.

"We have to rebuild our culture that the tournament is important and it should be more important than it is for our players," said Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who was Team USA's GM for the 4 Nations Face-Off and will also manage the 2026 Olympic team. "The excuses that I hear for guys not going over, they're not good enough. We need guys to go over. We want to try to start winning more often than we do, and we need our best players to consider going over.

"I know there's real-life situations. I know there's injuries. I know there's contracts. But some of the excuses I've heard? Quite honestly, they're not good enough."

THE AMERICAN HOCKEY landscape has changed dramatically since the days when Guerin and John Vanbiesbrouck, USA Hockey's assistant executive director for hockey operations, were in the NHL.

Neither of them were born when the U.S. won its second World Championship along with its first Olympic gold medal in 1960. Guerin was 10 and Vanbiesbrouck 16 when the "Miracle On Ice" team, made up of amateur players, beat the Soviet Union before winning America's second hockey gold at the 1980 Olympics.

Initially, the annual World Championships tournament was limited to amateur players as well, but the IIHF allowed professionals to participate starting in 1977. The IIHF's decision came in the wake of the Canada Cup, a six-team tournament featuring pro players that was held five times between 1976 and 1991.

Eventually, the Canada Cup was replaced by the World Cup of Hockey in 1996. The NHL then allowed its players to participate in the Olympics starting in 1998.

With NHL players eligible for the Olympics in 1998, that meant participation by U.S. stars like Bill Guerin. Brian Bahr/Allsport/Getty Images

This created opportunities for players such as Guerin and Vanbiesbrouck to represent the U.S. throughout their professional careers. It also presented a contrast in terms of how rosters were constructed.

For example, Vanbiesbrouck represented the U.S. at the World Championships four times and was on two Canada Cup teams. He made the roster for both tournaments in 1991. The U.S. roster for the World Championships that year had 10 players younger than 23, while the Canada Cup team had only four.

While Guerin never played at the Worlds, he represented the U.S. at three Olympics and twice at the World Cup of Hockey. Guerin was part of the gold-medal-winning team at the 1996 World Cup of Hockey, and the silver-medal winning team at the 2002 Olympics. Team USA's median age when Guerin played was 30.

"Our expectations have changed," Vanbiesbrouck said. "Whenever somebody wears the jersey, there's a certain expectation. There's an element of national pride to wear a jersey, to honor the flag and honor those people who came before you. It's a great element in our game."

One item that helped with elevating those expectations was the creation of the United States National Team Development Program in 1996. The NTDP became an incubator for the nation's premier U18 and U17 male players.

Prior to the NTDP, the U.S. had medaled only twice -- with a pair of bronze-place finishes -- at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championships. The NTDP has since played an instrumental role in the U.S. establishing itself as a WJC powerhouse. Team USA has captured seven gold medals since 2010 and won its second consecutive gold earlier this year.

Between the NTDP producing 98 first-round picks and the success at the World Juniors, it created the hypothesis that USA Hockey should be able to easily recruit players to represent the nation. That much was evident after the 4 Nations Face-Off, and it's part of why the U.S. is considered to be one of the front-runners for gold at the 2026 Olympics.

"A lot of guys went through the NTDP and even coming here for two weeks, it was the closest group I've been around," Columbus Blue Jackets and Team USA defenseman Zach Werenski said after the 4 Nations Face-Off. "It was awesome being here for two weeks and it was so much fun being around these guys. Everyone bought in. I think that's a testament to what USA Hockey is doing from younger ages on right now.

"We expect to win. We expect to be in gold medal games and to be in these positions against Canada and the best teams."

Players like Larkin and Werenski have a different experience compared to those who came before them. Fewer international opportunities existed, because the NHL didn't allow players to participate in the Olympics in 2018 or 2022, while there have been only two World Cups (2004, 2016) since the first one in 1996.

It left the World Championships as the primary consistent option that could come close to replicating those best-on-best tournaments. But even as the demand for international hockey grows, there remains a disconnect when it comes to U.S. players and the World Championships.

The timing of the World Championships could be a factor. This year's tournament runs from May 9 through May 25, which is simultaneous to the second round and conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

This limits the player pool to those whose teams didn't qualify for the playoffs, or who were eliminated in the first round.

"It's the time of year when everyone's really looking for a break, and to go for a month, give it your all and sacrifice? It's a lot for players," Vanbiesbrouck said. "Most of the guys in the NHL are family guys, which we can all appreciate. Another is with the hip injuries that are happening today, they need a whole summer to recuperate and there's so many significant injuries now that take such a long time that we understand. But I think that's a big factor."

THE WINNIPEG JETS duo of Connor Hellebuyck and Nikolaj Ehlers represent just how much differently the World Championships are viewed in the United States compared to the rest of the world.

Hellebuyck grew up in Commerce Township, Mich., which is a 45-minute drive from the NTDP's headquarters. He grew up watching the Detroit Red Wings and went to games. He watched American-born players such as fellow goalie Jimmy Howard, who he idolized.

But he first learned about the tournament as a 21-year-old who had just finished his first AHL season in 2015, when he received a call from USA Hockey asking him to join the team for the World Championships.

"When USA Hockey called, it was cool. It was a cool experience," Hellebuyck said. "The more I did it, the more I started to realize it is for the experience and it's for the young guy trying to get better. It's not for the veteran unless he wants to travel, unless he wants to see the world or he wants to play a little more hockey."

Fresh off finishing his first season in the AHL, a 21-year-old Connor Hellebuyck played eight games in the 2015 World Championships. Matej Divizna/Getty Images

American-born players like Hellebuyck often grow up associating hockey in May with the Stanley Cup playoffs. Major League Baseball, the NBA Finals and the PGA Championship, among many other sporting events, are also going on at that time. Having that many options plays into the lack of visibility.

Compare that to Ehlers. He grew up in Aalborg, Denmark where there was a pro hockey team, but nothing like the NHL. As a nation, Denmark has around 5,000 registered hockey players. But it hosted the World Championships for the first time in 2018, and had the eighth-highest total attendance in tournament history. Denmark will co-host this year's tournament in May with Sweden.

In Europe, the World Championships have become a tentpole event within the European sporting landscape in nations such as Czechia, Finland, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland, home of the IIHF's headquarters. Last year's tournament in Czechia set a new tournament total attendance record of 797,727 fans. Five of the 10 most attended tournaments have come since 2010, none of which were in North America.

The U.S has hosted the tournament three times -- with the most recent coming in 1962, when it was hosted in Colorado Springs and Denver. Canada, which has won the tournament a record 28 times, has hosted the World Championships just once, back in 2008.

Vanbiesbrouck said there haven't been any discussions throughout his time with USA Hockey about trying to host the event, adding that he would like to challenge the status quo and "be able to say that we could do this."

Ehlers, who played in his first Worlds in 2016, said the tournament has such a reverence in Europe that fans will travel to support their respective homelands. But for nations such as Denmark, Ehlers said the Worlds provide them a chance to show they do belong.

"To be able to have had the amount of NHL players that we've had over years and the way that we've gone at The Olympics, they reached the quarterfinals at the last Olympics," said Ehlers, who is one of 17 Danes to play in the NHL. "We've beaten Canada and Sweden and teams like that. We go out there to try to prove we are not a small hockey country even though we are in the big picture."

Or as Guerin said: "Because it matters to them. It's important and it needs to be important for us."

SO WHAT CAN USA Hockey do to get more NHL players to play at the Worlds?

Guerin said that the organization has developed a program allowing players to bring their family members and/or friends to Europe for the tournament. Vanbiesbrouck added that it's something they've evolved after observing what Canada had with its program.

Utah Hockey Club coach Andre Tourigny -- Canada's coach for the past two cycles -- said Hockey Canada created a family environment. He said bringing families over for the tournament means there's a chance for them to share what it means to be in a different part of the world. But when it's time to play, those individual families then create their own community despite being thousands of miles away from home.

"Admittedly, USA Hockey has had to do a better job of getting the people and bringing them over with a certain standard and they've done that," Guerin said. "The last little while they've stepped up to the plate and made it a better experience for the players, their wives and their families. It can just be a great opportunity to play for your country. Hopefully, we start to see more guys feel the importance of that tournament."

Wild forward Matt Boldy said that Guerin and others within USA Hockey have done a strong job of emphasizing why the World Championships matter, and how they used it in their process for creating Team USA's 4 Nations Face-Off roster.

Boldy said he viewed going to the World Championships as a chance to show how he could be counted upon playing in a different system in international play. Especially when he saw other nations bring more of their best players to the tournament.

A two-time World Championship team member, Boldy got a chance to learn from Johnny Gaudreau and Brock Nelson, two players he grew up watching. While Boldy learned from them on the ice, he also got a chance to know them as people, which he said helped when it came to establishing a dynamic with teammates.

"I think the more that we can get our USA guys there playing together, comfortable with each other ... it just makes things easier so in tournaments like the 4 Nations, it makes that transition smoother," Boldy said. "It's a big tournament. Every country wants to win it including the U.S. If we can get our biggest guys there and everyone kind of spends that extra time together, it could mean a lot."

Playing at the World Championships gave Matt Boldy (second from left) a chance to learn from NHL veterans like Seth Jones, Johnny Gaudreau, Zach Werenski and Brock Nelson (left to right). Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Guerin and Vanbiesbrouck said that they have heard from the agents of American players who missed out on the 4 Nations Face-Off about wanting to be involved in the Olympics. Vanbiesbrouck said that the 4 Nations event also made older players realize that the 2026 Olympics might be their final opportunity to play for Team USA.

"It's one of those things where if you want to be in one of those tournaments and participate, then, be a part of it," Guerin said. "Don't be a part of it when you want to be a part of it. A lot of the guys we've had have gone to the World Championships and done that. If you want to have a better shot of something like the 4 Nations and the Olympics, help us in other areas. We need it. It's not just trying to win the 4 Nations or The Olympics.

"The World Championships go on every year and we want to try to win it. That's the bottom line."