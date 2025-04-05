Open Extended Reactions

Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette is away from the team while addressing personal matters.

Assistant coach Todd Richards led the team's on-ice activities during Saturday's practice.

The Tennessean reported Richards would handle the head coaching responsibilities on Sunday should Brunette be unable to attend Nashville's home game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Brunette, 51, has guided the Predators to a 27-41-8 record this season.

A finalist for the 2024 Jack Adams Award, Brunette owns a 125-89-19 coaching record with the Florida Panthers (2021-22) and Predators.