Sidney Crosby seals it for Pittsburgh, scoring from the other end of the ice to complete his hat trick vs. Dallas. (0:32)

Open Extended Reactions

A 13-game schedule on Saturday finished with some big results:

It's a smaller batch of games on Sunday, but there are playoff implications in most.

For those concerned with draft lottery positioning, the Boston Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+) and the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

With the regular season ending April 17, we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Yesterday's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Minnesota Wild

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Sunday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Washington Capitals at New York Islanders, 12:30 p.m. (TNT)

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild, 3 p.m. (TNT)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Ottawa Senators, 5 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings, 5:30 p.m. (TNT)

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks, 6 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators, 7 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Saturday's scoreboard

New Jersey Devils 4, New York Rangers 0

Ottawa Senators 3, Florida Panthers 0

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Dallas Stars 3

Vancouver Canucks 6, Anaheim Ducks 2

Los Angeles Kings 3, Edmonton Oilers 0

Boston Bruins 5, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Buffalo Sabres 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (SO)

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 0

Montreal Canadiens 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2

St. Louis Blues 5, Colorado Avalanche 4

Utah Hockey Club 4, Winnipeg Jets 1

Vegas Golden Knights 3, Calgary Flames 2 (OT)

Seattle Kraken 5, San Jose Sharks 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Create A Bracket

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 6

Points pace: 105.7

Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 6

Points pace: 101.4

Next game: @ NYR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 6

Points pace: 99.3

Next game: @ DET (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 6

Points pace: 95.0

Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.5%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 6

Points pace: 89.6

Next game: @ NSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 56.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 84.2

Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 6.3%

Tragic number: 9

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 78.7

Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 4

e - Boston Bruins

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 75.6

Next game: @ BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metro Division

x - Washington Capitals

Points: 107

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 6

Points pace: 115.5

Next game: @ NYI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 6

Points pace: 103.6

Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 5

Points pace: 94.8

Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.7%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 85.2

Next game: vs. TB (Monday)

Playoff chances: 24.4%

Tragic number: 9

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 84.2

Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 10.2%

Tragic number: 9

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 83.1

Next game: vs. WSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 3.2%

Tragic number: 8

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 78.8

Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: ~0%

Tragic number: 2

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 75.6

Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Winnipeg Jets

Points: 108

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 5

Points pace: 115.0

Next game: vs. STL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 6

Points pace: 112.2

Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 4

Points pace: 103.0

Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 97.8

Next game: @ ANA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 97.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 5

Points pace: 94.8

Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 86.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 87.3

Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.2%

Tragic number: 4

e - Nashville Predators

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 66.9

Next game: vs. MTL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 56.1

Next game: vs. PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 6

Points pace: 107.9

Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Los Angeles Kings

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 6

Points pace: 104.7

Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 6

Points pace: 100.3

Next game: @ ANA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 91.7

Next game: @ SJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 14.7%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 89.6

Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 1.1%

Tragic number: 7

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 79.8

Next game: vs. EDM (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 76.7

Next game: @ LA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 54.0

Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 32

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 27