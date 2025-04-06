        <
        >

          NHL playoff standings: Key games Sunday for wild-card races

          play
          Sidney Crosby nets hat trick with long-distance empty-netter (0:32)

          Sidney Crosby seals it for Pittsburgh, scoring from the other end of the ice to complete his hat trick vs. Dallas. (0:32)

          • ESPN staffApr 6, 2025, 12:00 PM

          A 13-game schedule on Saturday finished with some big results:

          It's a smaller batch of games on Sunday, but there are playoff implications in most.

          For those concerned with draft lottery positioning, the Boston Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+) and the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

          With the regular season ending April 17, we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's schedule
          Yesterday's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Minnesota Wild
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Sunday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Washington Capitals at New York Islanders, 12:30 p.m. (TNT)
          Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild, 3 p.m. (TNT)
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Ottawa Senators, 5 p.m.
          Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings, 5:30 p.m. (TNT)
          Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 6 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks, 6 p.m.
          Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators, 7 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

          Saturday's scoreboard

          New Jersey Devils 4, New York Rangers 0
          Ottawa Senators 3, Florida Panthers 0
          Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Dallas Stars 3
          Vancouver Canucks 6, Anaheim Ducks 2
          Los Angeles Kings 3, Edmonton Oilers 0
          Boston Bruins 5, Carolina Hurricanes 1
          Buffalo Sabres 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (SO)
          Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 0
          Montreal Canadiens 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2
          St. Louis Blues 5, Colorado Avalanche 4
          Utah Hockey Club 4, Winnipeg Jets 1
          Vegas Golden Knights 3, Calgary Flames 2 (OT)
          Seattle Kraken 5, San Jose Sharks 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 105.7
          Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 101.4
          Next game: @ NYR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 99.3
          Next game: @ DET (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 95.0
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 99.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 89.6
          Next game: @ NSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 56.6%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 84.2
          Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 6.3%
          Tragic number: 9

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 78.7
          Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Boston Bruins

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 75.6
          Next game: @ BUF (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metro Division

          x - Washington Capitals

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 115.5
          Next game: @ NYI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 103.6
          Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 94.8
          Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 85.2
          Next game: vs. TB (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 24.4%
          Tragic number: 9

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 84.2
          Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 10.2%
          Tragic number: 9

          New York Islanders

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 83.1
          Next game: vs. WSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 3.2%
          Tragic number: 8

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 78.8
          Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 2

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 75.6
          Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 115.0
          Next game: vs. STL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 112.2
          Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 103.0
          Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 97.8
          Next game: @ ANA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 97.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 94.8
          Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 86.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 87.3
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Nashville Predators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 66.9
          Next game: vs. MTL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 56.1
          Next game: vs. PIT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 107.9
          Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 104.7
          Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 100.3
          Next game: @ ANA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 91.7
          Next game: @ SJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 14.7%
          Tragic number: 10

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 89.6
          Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 1.1%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 79.8
          Next game: vs. EDM (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 76.7
          Next game: @ LA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 54.0
          Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 18

          3. Nashville Predators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23

          4. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20

          5. Boston Bruins

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24

          6. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 27

          7. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 26

          8. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 21

          9. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. New York Islanders

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          11. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 24

          12. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27

          13. New York Rangers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32

          14. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 27

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 27