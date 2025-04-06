A 13-game schedule on Saturday finished with some big results:
Two teams, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings, clinched playoff berths.
Two teams, the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers, were officially eliminated from playoff contention.
It's a smaller batch of games on Sunday, but there are playoff implications in most.
The New York Islanders host the Washington Capitals (12:30 p.m. ET, TNT), and while attempting to hold Alex Ovechkin off the scoresheet, the Isles also are trying to claw their way back into the wild-card race. They begin play seven points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the final spot. The Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+).
The final spot in the West currently is held by the Minnesota Wild, who welcome the Dallas Stars to the Twin Cities (3 p.m. ET, TNT). Minnesota is four points ahead of the idle Calgary Flames, and six points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks, who host the Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET, ESPN). Dallas begins play four points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the West's top overall seed.
Perhaps the biggest game of the day features the Columbus Blue Jackets heading to Canada's capital to take on the Ottawa Senators (5 p.m., ESPN+). The Blue Jackets are six points behind the Canadiens, while the Senators are starting to look ahead to the No. 3-seeded Florida Panthers; they begin the day four points back. Speaking of the Cats, they visit the Detroit Red Wings (5:30 p.m. ET, TNT), who are also six points behind the Canadiens for WC2.
For those concerned with draft lottery positioning, the Boston Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+) and the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+).
With the regular season ending April 17, we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's schedule
Yesterday's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers
M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils
Western Conference
C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Minnesota Wild
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Sunday's games
Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).
Washington Capitals at New York Islanders, 12:30 p.m. (TNT)
Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild, 3 p.m. (TNT)
Columbus Blue Jackets at Ottawa Senators, 5 p.m.
Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings, 5:30 p.m. (TNT)
Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks, 6 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators, 7 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
Saturday's scoreboard
New Jersey Devils 4, New York Rangers 0
Ottawa Senators 3, Florida Panthers 0
Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Dallas Stars 3
Vancouver Canucks 6, Anaheim Ducks 2
Los Angeles Kings 3, Edmonton Oilers 0
Boston Bruins 5, Carolina Hurricanes 1
Buffalo Sabres 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 (SO)
Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 0
Montreal Canadiens 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2
St. Louis Blues 5, Colorado Avalanche 4
Utah Hockey Club 4, Winnipeg Jets 1
Vegas Golden Knights 3, Calgary Flames 2 (OT)
Seattle Kraken 5, San Jose Sharks 1
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 6
Points pace: 105.7
Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 6
Points pace: 101.4
Next game: @ NYR (Monday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 6
Points pace: 99.3
Next game: @ DET (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Ottawa Senators
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 6
Points pace: 95.0
Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 99.5%
Tragic number: N/A
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 6
Points pace: 89.6
Next game: @ NSH (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 56.6%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 84.2
Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 6.3%
Tragic number: 9
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 78.7
Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0.1%
Tragic number: 4
e - Boston Bruins
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 75.6
Next game: @ BUF (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metro Division
x - Washington Capitals
Points: 107
Regulation wins: 42
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 6
Points pace: 115.5
Next game: @ NYI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 6
Points pace: 103.6
Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New Jersey Devils
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 5
Points pace: 94.8
Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99.7%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 85.2
Next game: vs. TB (Monday)
Playoff chances: 24.4%
Tragic number: 9
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 84.2
Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 10.2%
Tragic number: 9
New York Islanders
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 83.1
Next game: vs. WSH (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 3.2%
Tragic number: 8
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 78.8
Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: ~0%
Tragic number: 2
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 75.6
Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
x - Winnipeg Jets
Points: 108
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 5
Points pace: 115.0
Next game: vs. STL (Monday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Dallas Stars
Points: 104
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 6
Points pace: 112.2
Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Colorado Avalanche
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 4
Points pace: 103.0
Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 4
Points pace: 97.8
Next game: @ ANA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 97.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 5
Points pace: 94.8
Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 86.1%
Tragic number: N/A
Utah Hockey Club
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 87.3
Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0.2%
Tragic number: 4
e - Nashville Predators
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 66.9
Next game: vs. MTL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 56.1
Next game: vs. PIT (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
x - Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 42
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 6
Points pace: 107.9
Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Los Angeles Kings
Points: 97
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 6
Points pace: 104.7
Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 6
Points pace: 100.3
Next game: @ ANA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 99.9%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 91.7
Next game: @ SJ (Monday)
Playoff chances: 14.7%
Tragic number: 10
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 89.6
Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 1.1%
Tragic number: 7
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 79.8
Next game: vs. EDM (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Seattle Kraken
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 76.7
Next game: @ LA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 54.0
Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.
1. San Jose Sharks
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 14
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 18
3. Nashville Predators
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 23
4. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 20
5. Boston Bruins
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
6. Seattle Kraken
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 27
7. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 26
8. Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 21
9. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 23
10. New York Islanders
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
11. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 24
12. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 27
13. New York Rangers
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 32
14. Utah Hockey Club
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 27
15. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 27
16. Calgary Flames
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 27