Washington Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, head coach Spencer Carbery announced Sunday.

Protas sustained the injury when a skate cut into his foot during the third period of the Capitals' 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. He has been ruled out of Washington's game against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Belarus native has recorded career-high totals in goals (30), assists (36) and points (66) in addition to his team-best plus-40 rating.

Protas has totaled 119 points (43 goals, 76 assists) in 245 career games since Washington selected him in the third round of the 2019 NHL draft.