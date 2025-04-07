        <
        >

          NHL playoff standings: The Rangers' path to the postseason

          play
          Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky's goals record (3:27)

          Alex Ovechkin scores on the power play for his 895th career goal, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's record. (3:27)

          • ESPN staffApr 7, 2025, 11:00 AM

          Hockey fans often hear about the dreaded Stanley Cup hangover, when a team falters in the season after their championship. But a Presidents' Trophy hangover?

          Last season, the New York Rangers finished on top of the regular-season standings. This season, it's looking less likely by the day that they'll even make the playoffs.

          When play begins Monday, the Rangers will be six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. With only six games left, they'll need to come close to running the table, and will also need help from Montreal's opponents.

          Monday's game is home against the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+). The Lightning have clinched a berth but will still be playing hard as they have a chance to catch the Toronto Maple Leafs for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

          After the Lightning, the Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers, then have three straight road games, against the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers. They close out the season with another matchup against the Lightning.

          As noted, New York will need to gin up a winning streak here to bolster its chances. As for the Canadiens, they close out with a somewhat easier schedule: home against the Detroit Red Wings, at the Ottawa Senators and Maple Leafs, then home for the Chicago Blackhawks and the Hurricanes.

          So that's the task ahead for the Blueshirts. Will they come through?

          With the regular season ending April 17, we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Clinching scenarios
          Today's schedule
          Yesterday's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers
          M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

          Western Conference

          C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Minnesota Wild
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Clinching scenarios

          The Edmonton Oilers will clinch a playoff spot if they defeat the Anaheim Ducks in any fashion, AND the Calgary Flames lose to the San Jose Sharks in regulation.

          The St. Louis Blues will clinch a playoff spot if they defeat the Winnipeg Jets in regulation, AND the Flames lose to the Sharks in regulation.

          Monday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
          St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m. (NHLN)
          Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks, 10:30 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
          Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Sunday's scoreboard

          New York Islanders 4, Washington Capitals 1
          Minnesota Wild 3, Dallas Stars 2 (OT)
          Ottawa Senators 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 0
          Detroit Red Wings 2, Florida Panthers 1
          Buffalo Sabres 6, Boston Bruins 3
          Chicago Blackhawks 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
          Montreal Canadiens 2, Nashville Predators 1
          Vegas Golden Knights 3, Vancouver Canucks 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 105.7
          Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 101.4
          Next game: @ NYR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 98.0
          Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 95.8
          Next game: @ CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 90.5
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 79.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 85.2
          Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 5.4%
          Tragic number: 6

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 79.8
          Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Boston Bruins

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 74.6
          Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metro Division

          x - Washington Capitals

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 114.0
          Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 103.6
          Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 94.8
          Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 85.2
          Next game: vs. TB (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 8.5%
          Tragic number: 6

          New York Islanders

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 84.2
          Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 2.5%
          Tragic number: 5

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 83.1
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 4.5%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 77.8
          Next game: vs. CHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 75.6
          Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 115.0
          Next game: vs. STL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 111.8
          Next game: vs. VAN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 103.0
          Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 97.8
          Next game: @ ANA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 4
          Points pace: 95.7
          Next game: vs. SJ (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 86.4%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 87.3
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.2%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Nashville Predators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 66.0
          Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 57.5
          Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 108.6
          Next game: @ COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 104.7
          Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 100.3
          Next game: @ ANA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 91.7
          Next game: @ SJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 12.6%
          Tragic number: 6

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 88.4
          Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 1.4%
          Tragic number: 2

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 79.8
          Next game: vs. EDM (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Points pace: 76.7
          Next game: @ LA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 54.0
          Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 19

          3. Nashville Predators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 23

          4. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20

          5. Boston Bruins

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24

          6. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 27

          7. Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 21

          8. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 23

          9. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 27

          10. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. New York Islanders

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27

          12. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 28

          13. New York Rangers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32

          14. Utah Hockey Club

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 27

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 27