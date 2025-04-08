Open Extended Reactions

The hockey world had a tremendous moment over the weekend when Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record. And now, it's time to hone in on the remaining playoff races.

Ten games populate the NHL calendar on Tuesday, all of which will have some impact on either playoff positioning or the draft lottery standings.

Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres

7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Hurricanes appear all but completely locked in as the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division (and a first-round matchup against the Devils). Meanwhile, the Sabres' recent heater -- they've gone 7-3-0 in the past 10 -- has pushed them down to No. 9 in the draft lottery order, at the bottom end of a group of six teams in the 71- to 74-point range.

Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens

7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Red Wings lost a few too many games in the month of March, and their playoff hopes are dim but flickering. A win here against the team they're chasing would go a long way. The Habs are six points ahead of Detroit, though the Wings have one game in hand.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers

7 p.m. (ESPN)

Although these two teams were tight in the standings in recent weeks, a skid by the Panthers coupled by an 8-1-1 span by the Leafs have yielded the possibility that they could match up in the first round -- as division title winner vs. wild-card team. So this game could have meaning long beyond the final horn on Tuesday night, should they meet again in the postseason. As far as the standings, Toronto carries a four-point lead on Tampa Bay atop the Atlantic into this matchup, and they are six ahead of Florida. The Panthers have a two-point cushion on the current first wild-card team, the Senators.

Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils

7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Bruins were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention in the last week and sit fifth in the draft lottery order, among the bunched group of six between 71 and 74 points. The Devils are likely to finish in the No. 3 spot in the Metro Division, and face the Hurricanes in Round 1 but could theoretically still pass them to earn the No. 2 seed (and home-ice advantage in the series).

Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets

7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Ottawa is one of the NHL's hottest teams, and it allowed zero goals in two victories over the weekend. The gap between the Senators and third-place Florida is down to two points, though they are two behind in the regulation wins column. As for the Blue Jackets, they begin this game eight points behind Montreal for the final wild-card position, and they will need this W along with a lot of help to surpass the Canadiens.

Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins

7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Blackhawks are four points behind San Jose for the top spot in the draft lottery, and have five additional regulation wins if the two teams finish tied after 82 games. The Penguins -- mathematically eliminated from playoff contention over the weekend -- sit eighth in the draft order right now.

New York Islanders at Nashville Predators

8 p.m. (ESPN+)

While Ovechkin scored historic goal No. 895 on Sunday, it was the Islanders who won the game, maintaining a shred of hope that they can rally into a playoff spot. They enter this game seven points behind the Canadiens. Nashville is headed for a top-3 spot in the draft lottery order, although likely no higher than No. 3 given the gap between them and the Blackhawks at No. 2.

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

8 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Canucks' playoff hopes have faded precipitously of late, and every game is essentially a must-win at this point -- they enter this game eight points back of the Minnesota Wild for the final spot, with five games remaining. Dallas has its sights set on the Winnipeg Jets for the No. 1 seed in the Central, as the team in that position earns a first-round matchup against the Wild (as opposed to the Avalanche).

Seattle Kraken at Utah Hockey Club

9 p.m. (ESPN+)

The NHL's two youngest franchises square off in this one. Seattle enters the game in the No. 6 position in the draft lottery order, but that spot can fluctuate down the stretch as they are in the 71- to 74-point club with six other teams. The Hockey Club's playoff chances have taken a nosedive, and it officially needs to run the table (and have Minnesota lose the rest of its games) to qualify for the playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche

9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

For those willing to stay up late on a school night, the NHL saved the best game for last on Tuesday's slate! The Golden Knights are well on their way to another Pacific Division title, and the Avalanche seem pretty well locked in as the Central's No. 3 seed. But, this is certainly a potential preview of the 2025 Western Conference finals, given the star power on both of these rosters -- and their recent postseason successes.

With the regular season ending April 17, we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Yesterday's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 Minnesota Wild

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Monday's scoreboard

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New York Rangers 1

Winnipeg Jets 3, St. Louis Blues 1

Anaheim Ducks 3, Edmonton Oilers 2

Seattle Kraken 2, Los Angeles Kings 1

Calgary Flames 3, San Jose Sharks 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 6

Points pace: 105.7

Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 5

Points pace: 102.2

Next game: vs. TOR (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 5

Points pace: 98.0

Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 5

Points pace: 99.9

Next game: @ CBJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 5

Points pace: 90.5

Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 89.2%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 85.2

Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 5.4%

Tragic number: 6

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 79.8

Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 1

e - Boston Bruins

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 74.6

Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metro Division

x - Washington Capitals

Points: 107

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 5

Points pace: 114.0

Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 6

Points pace: 103.6

Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 5

Points pace: 94.8

Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 84.1

Next game: vs. PHI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 1.9%

Tragic number: 5

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 84.2

Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 3.0%

Tragic number: 5

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Points pace: 83.1

Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.5%

Tragic number: 4

e - Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 77.8

Next game: vs. CHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 75.6

Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Winnipeg Jets

Points: 110

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 115.6

Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 105

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 5

Points pace: 111.8

Next game: vs. VAN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 4

Points pace: 103.0

Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 96.5

Next game: @ EDM (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 97.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 95.7

Next game: vs. SJ (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 92.1%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 87.3

Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 1

e - Nashville Predators

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 66.0

Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 57.5

Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 5

Points pace: 108.6

Next game: @ COL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Los Angeles Kings

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 5

Points pace: 103.3

Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 5

Points pace: 99.0

Next game: vs. STL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 99.6%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 92.7

Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 10.9%

Tragic number: 6

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 88.4

Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 2

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 80.9

Next game: vs. CGY (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 77.8

Next game: @ UTA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Points pace: 53.2

Next game: @ MIN (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Note: An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 32

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 28