Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, announced the arrival of the couple's third child.

Carter Michael Gaudreau was born on April 1, seven months after Johnny and his brother, Matthew, suffered fatal injuries when they were struck while cycling by a suspected drunk driver.

"I had our third baby! 4/1/25," Meredith posted Monday on Instagram, noting that the child has the same middle name and the "exact same" size (20.5 inches) and birthweight (8 pounds, 3 ounces) as his father.

"He looks exactly like his daddy too," she wrote alongside photos of her and the baby and their two other children, daughter Noa and son Johnny. "I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can't wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever."

Meredith Gaudreau announced her pregnancy at her husband's memorial service on Sept. 9. The Gaudreau brothers were killed on Aug. 29 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, where they had traveled to attend their sister Katie's wedding scheduled for the following day. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29.

Johnny Gaudreau was a seven-time NHL All-Star who played 11 seasons, the first nine with the Calgary Flames and the last two with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He tallied 743 points (243 goals, 500 assists) in 763 games.