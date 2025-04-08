Open Extended Reactions

Chaz Lucius, a former first-round pick for the Winnipeg Jets, announced his retirement on Tuesday due to a hereditary tissue disorder.

The 21-year-old center played for the Manitoba Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Jets, this season.

Lucius said he was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects the connective tissue that stabilizes and supports the joints and organs in the body. He had struggled with joint injuries over the past several years, both in sustaining them and recovering from them.

"I thought I was just unlucky. With this diagnosis of EDS, I now realize that my body could not handle the physical nature of playing hockey," he said in a statement through Newport Sports, which represented him. "Given this condition, my injury history, and the physical nature of hockey, I have been medically advised not to continue to play."

Lucius is a native of Lawrence, Kansas. He was a product of the U.S. National Team Development Program and later attended the University of Minnesota (2021-22). The Jets selected him 18th overall in the 2021 draft.

He played for the Moose for the past three seasons, missing time due to injury. He had nine points in 25 games this season but hadn't been in the lineup since early February. Head coach Mark Morrison said at the time that Lucius "has a medical condition that needs a little bit further evaluation."

The Jets said in a statement on Tuesday: "After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives, and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully supports his difficult decision to retire. Chaz's condition and struggles with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) put him at risk of injury if he continues to play at the professional level, so we understand his choice. We wish Chaz all the best in his efforts to be an advocate for those dealing with EDS and hope for a bright future in front of him."

Lucius thanked the Jets organization for its support "through a very challenging time," singling out Mike Keane from the team's player development staff for "caring for me as a person as well as a player."

He also thanked all of his current and former coaches and teammates. "I feel blessed to have experienced all that hockey gave me over the years even though I am crushed that I cannot continue to pursue my dream of playing in the NHL," he said.

Lucius said he plans on being an advocate for those with EDS.