Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 NHL season is almost over, with the Stanley Cup playoffs set to begin on April 19.

So for this week's edition of the Power Rankings -- the final regular-season edition -- let's look ahead to what fans should expect out of every team in the 2025-26 season.

ESPN analysts Sean Allen and Victoria Matiash placed each team into one of four tiers: Stanley Cup contender, playoff team, on the bubble, still developing and draft lottery. Victoria profiled the Western Conference teams, while Sean handled the East.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday, which generates our master list.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published April 4. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

NHL Power Rankings ESPN Illustration

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 70.9%

Stanley Cup contender. Defense wins championships. So it's difficult to fathom why the best defensive team in the league wouldn't again contend for the top prize a season removed from now, particularly with a Hart Trophy candidate between the pipes in Connor Hellebuyck, and consistent scoring from Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and defenseman Josh Morrissey.

Remaining games: @ CHI (April 12), vs. EDM (April 13), vs. ANA (April 16)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 69.9%

Playoff team. It's too insulting to put a Presidents' Trophy threat down as being on the bubble for next season ... but it's oddly tempting for these Capitals. They were considered as much coming into this season, after all. So was this a Cinderella run that coincided with Alex Ovechkin's magical season? Or are these Caps here to stay and compete for the Cup again after Ovi celebrates the big 4-0? Let's split the difference and call them a playoff team.

Remaining games: @ CBJ (April 12), vs. CBJ (April 13), @ NYI (April 15), @ PIT (April 17)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 67.1%

Stanley Cup contender. One of the league's deepest squads, the Stars can still secure victories without one of the game's best defenseman ... and Miro Heiskanen won't be out forever. With Mikko Rantanen signed through 2032-33 and young Wyatt Johnston evolving into a top-notch performer, they'll be able to stay competitive even as veterans such as Matt Duchene hit free agency.

Remaining games: vs. UTA (April 12), @ DET (April 14), @ NSH (April 16)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 66.5%

Stanley Cup contender. No Jonathan Marchessault or Chandler Stephenson? No problem! Forced to compete without a banged-up William Karlsson, a declining Alex Pietrangelo and a quiet-for-two-months Tomas Hertl? Still fine! If there's anything to be learned from the Knights' exceptionally well-managed eight-year history, it's that they can never be counted out to win the whole shebang. Also, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone are still very good.

Remaining games: vs. NSH (April 12), @ CGY (April 15), @ VAN (April 16)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 62.5%

Stanley Cup contender. As long as Nathan MacKinnon leads the charge up front and Cale Makar continues to shine as a perennial Norris Trophy candidate, the Avalanche can't be discounted as a legit challenger. The rest of the players, new faces and old, always seem to slot appropriately into place. Coach Jared Bednar probably deserves more credit than he gets.

Remaining games: @ LA (April 12), @ ANA (April 13)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 64.1%

Stanley Cup contender. With Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Matthew Knies all up for new contracts, no team faces a bigger offseason challenge than the Maple Leafs. How they navigate this will be crucial in determining whether they remain a Stanley Cup contender or settle into being just another playoff team.

Remaining games: vs. MTL (April 12), @ CAR (April 13), @ BUF (April 15), vs. DET (April 17)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 62.2%

Playoff team. The Hurricanes emerged from the Mikko Rantanen saga only slightly worse off, but they're still weaker now than before it all began. Alexander Nikishin could be a game-changer on the blue line when he arrives from the KHL, but landing Rantanen -- or even keeping Martin Necas -- would've vaulted them into true Stanley Cup contention. This tier might feel too tame for the Canes, and the playoffs could be where they remind everyone just how dangerous they really are.

Remaining games: vs. NYR (April 12), vs. TOR (April 13), @ MTL (April 16), @ OTT (April 17)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 63.5%

Playoff team. The NHL's second-best defensive side remains a prolific scorer or two away from sharing company with the league's elite. With full respect to Jim Hiller's suffocating mode of play, this remains a game won by rifling the puck in the opposition's net. Plus, future Hall of Famer Anze Kopitar isn't getting any younger.

Remaining games: vs. COL (April 12), @ EDM (April 14), @ SEA (April 15), vs. CGY (April 17)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 62.2%

Stanley Cup contender. The Bolts have been dominant for so long with the same core that it wouldn't hurt to ease off the gas and inject some fresh prospects. But as long as Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy are performing at their best, how can you justify not going all-in every season?

Remaining games: vs. BUF (April 13), vs. FLA (April 15), @ NYR (April 17)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 60.9%

On the bubble. How could a team with two bona fide superstars, only months removed from playing in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, be considered a bubble team heading into 2025-26? When that club ranks in the bottom half of the league in goals allowed, and relies much too heavily on those two aforementioned megawatt performers.

Remaining games: vs. SJ (April 11), @ WPG (April 13), vs. LA (April 14), @ SJ (April 16)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 60.8%

Stanley Cup contender. The window stays open as long as Sergei Bobrovsky keeps grinding. Adding Seth Jones was a savvy move, fueling a few more years of legitimate contention in the East. But it's Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Bobrovsky who'll drive this team deep into the playoffs. Of course, landing Jones came at a price -- the Panthers mortgaged their post-Bobrovsky future. It'd be reassuring to see a Plan B in net take shape heading into 2025-26 and beyond.

Remaining games: vs. BUF (April 12), vs. NYR (April 14), @ TB (April 15)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 58.1%

Playoff team. If there's anything to take away from the Blues' sizzling run since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, it's that this team can compete with anyone, now that they're fully bought in to Jim Montgomery's system. The reliance on Robert Thomas to continue contributing two points every game might be the only factor removing then from keeping company with the strongest contenders.

Remaining games: @ SEA (April 12), vs. UTA (April 15)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 58.9%

Playoff team. While there's nothing flashy or particularly productive about this stingy Minnesota team, they just win games -- even when their two best forwards, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, aren't in the lineup, though having them back obviously helps, as we saw this week. Having the underrated Filip Gustavsson in net helps, too.

Remaining games: @ CGY (April 11), @ VAN (April 12), vs. ANA (April 15)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 57.7%

Playoff team. Welcome to competitive hockey for the foreseeable future. With a well-built, long-term young core making its first postseason appearance together, the Senators are poised to make this a regular occurrence. They have stability in net and will build on this playoff run, no matter how far it goes.

Remaining games: vs. MTL (April 11), vs. PHI (April 13), vs. CHI (April 15), vs. CAR (April 17)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 57.1%

Stanley Cup contender. The pieces are in place; the Devils just need to stay healthy. They were ready to make deep playoff runs this season, but it's hard to see that happening without Jack Hughes, their best player. Jacob Markstrom, Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes also missed significant time. The core skaters are locked in for years, but with a 35-year-old Markstrom in net, the window isn't as wide. New Jersey needs to enter next season fit and firing on all cylinders for a true championship push.

Remaining games: vs. PIT (April 11), vs. NYI (April 13), @ BOS (April 15), vs. DET (April 16)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 56.4%

On the bubble. Led by Nazem Kadri and a refreshed Jonathan Huberdeau, the largely rebuilding Flames appear slightly ahead of schedule. Further maturation of Connor Zary and Matt Coronato, along with the debut of blue-line prospect Zayne Parekh should entrench Calgary in the playoff mix. It also doesn't hurt that rookie netminder Dustin Wolf is proving to be the genuine article.

Remaining games: vs. MIN (April 11), vs. SJ (April 13), vs. VGK (April 15), @ LA (April 17)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 55.8%

On the bubble. This late-season surge into playoff territory reflects smart team-building, and suggests the Habs can stay competitive in the near future. Adding top prospect Ivan Demidov for the playoff push just signals the strength and imminence of the prospect pool. Sam Montembeault looks like the answer in net, though consistency remains a hurdle (30th in save percentage, despite some elite outings). If Montreal keeps building patiently, this could be the start of something real.

Remaining games: @ OTT (April 11), @ TOR (April 12), vs. CHI (April 14), vs. CAR (April 16)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 55.1%

On the bubble. If Elias Pettersson rediscovers his mojo, Brock Boeser regains his scoring touch (if he re-signs) and Thatcher Demko figures out how to remain healthy, the Canucks should move on positively from this drama-riddled campaign. If not, Vancouver fans are in for another disappointing run. First-class defenseman Quinn Hughes can only be asked to do so much.

Remaining games: vs. MIN (April 12), vs. SJ (April 14), vs. VGK (April 16)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 53.8%

On the bubble. With Year 1 in its new home under the team's collective socks, Utah appears poised to threaten some of the better teams in the West. Having a healthy Sean Durzi on the blue line all season, along with blossoming forwards Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley up front, will be key to that end.

Remaining games: @ DAL (April 12), @ NSH (April 14), @ STL (April 15)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 51.3%

Playoff team. The team's power-play success mirrors its point total, and it seems the league is catching on. This core gets another shot, with one of the league's best goalies in Igor Shesterkin locked in for years. One has to believe the Rangers will find a way to rejuvenate the power play and come back strong in 2025-26.

Remaining games: @ CAR (April 12), @ FLA (April 14), vs. TB (April 17)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 50.6%

On the bubble. The Red Wings are on the bubble, but it's close to bursting. If they don't make a splash in free agency, this core risks spinning its wheels. They stayed mostly healthy, got decent goaltending, and still fell short of the playoffs. This roster needs some more moves to get them there in 2025-26.

Remaining games: @ TB (April 11), vs. DAL (April 14), @ NJ (April 16), @ TOR (April 17)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 51.9%

On the bubble. The Blue Jackets may fall just short of the playoffs, but they've shown they're on the verge of becoming a regular threat. Another season of smart development could set this homegrown roster up to break through. They're still a high-impact forward and a steadier goalie tandem away -- but there's time to get it right.

Remaining games: vs. WSH (April 12), @ WSH (April 13), @ PHI (April 15), vs. NYI (April 17)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 50.6%

Still developing. It might sound harsh, especially with Ilya Sorokin in net, but where's the star power beyond that? Mathew Barzal is excellent, but history shows he's not the type to carry a team to the playoffs. Defenseman Noah Dobson regressed this season. Who else steps up to push the Islanders out of the East's lower tier?

Remaining games: @ PHI (April 12), @ NJ (April 13), vs. WSH (April 15), @ CBJ (April 17)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 49.4%

Still developing. Leo Carlsson is developing into an elite performer in real time. Rookie Cutter Gauthier is also right there. Pending restricted free agent Lukas Dostal appears to be the answer in net next season and beyond. But while on the cusp of threatening to challenge for a playoff spot, this young Ducks squad is likely still one season away from taking that next big step.

Remaining games: vs. COL (April 13), @ MIN (April 15), @ WPG (April 16)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 48.7%

Still developing. Sabres fans have heard it all before, but there's real potential here, and 2025-26 could finally be the year it clicks. The defensive top four are among the best young groups in the league, there's star power up front and there are promising goalies in the pipeline. Still, it's hard to move them into the playoff bubble if the only thing that changes by October is another hockey-less summer in Buffalo.

Remaining games: @ FLA (April 12), @ TB (April 13), vs. TOR (April 15), vs. PHI (April 17)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 48.1%

Still developing. Let's hope the Penguins brass took notes on how the Capitals navigated an aging, yet still remarkable, Alex Ovechkin and attempt a similar "retool" to make the next season or two a positive experience for Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. But with the number of goals the Pens were allowing this season, changes are necessary in net. Some late-season improvement from Tristan Jarry offered a glimmer of hope, at least.

Remaining games: @ NJ (April 11), vs. BOS (April 13), vs. WSH (April 17)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 46.3%

Still developing. While the Kraken are collectively adept enough at regularly giving the opposition a hard enough time, this remains a league fueled by star power. Until Seattle management harnesses that magic -- asking Jared McCann, Chandler Stephenson or Matty Beniers to fill those skates isn't fair -- this group-effort approach will only take them so far.

Remaining games: vs. STL (April 12), vs. LA (April 15)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 46.8%

Draft lottery. Another season of development doesn't seem like enough to elevate this Flyers team. Matvei Michkov is a crucial building block, but it's unclear whether the star center, defenseman and goaltender that competitive teams need are in the pipeline. At least one more high draft pick is necessary, but two would be even better.

Remaining games: vs. NYI (April 12), @ OTT (April 13), vs. CBJ (April 15), @ BUF (April 17)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 45.6%

Still developing. This season was a wake-up call for Bruins fans long used to penciling in a playoff berth. A harsh fall to the Eastern Conference basement shattered those expectations. Jeremy Swayman deserves better, and David Pastrnak remains the cornerstone, but it might take more than a quick offseason fix to get the Bruins back in contention.

Remaining games: @ PIT (April 13), vs. NJ (April 15)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 41.8%

On the bubble. Is this dumpster fire of a season worthy of a mulligan, or is it a harbinger of an equally gloomy future? Barry Trotz & Co. better hope for the former, considering how many prominent players are locked in for a while. Fortunately the sum of the prominent parts, including Steven Stamkos, Filip Forsberg, Jonathan Marchessault, Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi and Vezina Trophy-caliber goalie Juuse Saros, is greater than what added up to this season's mess.

Remaining games: @ VGK (April 12), vs. UTA (April 14), vs. DAL (April 16)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 35.4%

Draft lottery. With too few sparkling prospects primed to make an impact -- forwards Frank Nazar and Oliver Moore and defenseman Artyom Levshunov won't turn this franchise around on their own -- the Blackhawks could very well flirt with finishing dead last again in 2025-26, despite rostering young star Connor Bedard as their top center.

Remaining games: vs. WPG (April 12), @ MTL (April 14), @ OTT (April 15)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 32.7%

Draft lottery. As good as Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are going to be, this club still needs to figure out how to keep the puck out of its own net. Hemorrhaging upwards of 3.75 goals per game isn't ever going to cut it. GM Mike Grier still has some work to do to bolster this rebuilding team into a more well-rounded force.

Remaining games: @ EDM (April 11), @ CGY (April 13), @ VAN (April 14), vs. EDM (April 16)