Brad Marchand converts in front of the net to tally his first goal as a member of the Panthers. (0:45)

SUNRISE, Fla. -- For the first time in his NHL career, Brad Marchand has scored a goal for a team other than the Boston Bruins.

Marchand scored his first goal since joining the Florida Panthers, a second-period tally Thursday night that gave his new club a 3-1 lead over the Detroit Red Wings.

Marchand was playing in his eighth game for Florida, after the team pulled off a stunning move at the trade deadline and acquired him from the Bruins, who have been a postseason rival of the Panthers in recent years. Many in the crowd Thursday gave a standing ovation when the goal was announced as Marchand's "22nd of the season and first as a Florida Panther."

Marchand had two assists in his first seven games with Florida, including one in his debut March 28 that set up an overtime winner by Sam Bennett. Marchand's first goal came on his 15th shot with Florida.

The goal was the 423rd of Marchand's career. He also became the 319th player all time to score for the Panthers.