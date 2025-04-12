Sidney Crosby taps in a goal off a pass from Bryan Rust to give the Penguins a lead in the third period vs. the Devils. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

The NHL has reached Showdown Saturday, with less than a week to go in the season -- and exactly one week before the start of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs!

The identity of 12 of the 16 playoff clubs is known, but final seeding remains up for grabs, along with the race for the Presidents' Trophy as the No. 1 overall seed and positioning in the draft lottery order.

There are 11 games on the schedule throughout the day. Here's what is at stake in each matchup:

New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers

12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Islanders are close to being eliminated and the Flyers have been out of the mix for some time now, but there are draft lottery implications here. The Flyers begin the day in the No. 5 spot -- tied in points with the Boston Bruins, one ahead of the Kraken -- while the Isles are 10th, two ahead of the Detroit Red Wings and one behind the Anaheim Ducks.

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

12:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)

Alex Ovechkin's goal-record chase is complete, but watching him down the stretch will be fun as he looks to bolster that record even further. The Caps begin the day having clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but three points behind the Jets for the Presidents' Trophy. The Blue Jackets are six points behind the Canadiens in the race for the final wild-card spot and 13th in the draft lottery order.

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)

Speaking of the Presidents' Trophy, last season's winners are on their last leg of the playoff hunt and are six points behind the Canadiens for wild card No. 2 in the East. They will need to win out (and get A LOT of help) to qualify for the playoffs. On the other side, the Hurricanes are locked in at the No. 2 spot in the Metro Division and will host their first-round series against the New Jersey Devils.

Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings

4 p.m. (ESPN+)

It's impossible for the Avalanche to win their division, and they'll most likely finish third in the Central. The Kings still have a shot at the Pacific Division title, but it's more likely they'll stick in the No. 2 slot. What do both teams have in common? Both are finishing strong, and will make for tough outs this postseason. This game could be a preview of the Western Conference finals.

Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers

6 p.m. (ESPN+)

It's going to be another spring outside of the playoffs for the Sabres, although a recent 8-2-0 run does inspire some hope for the future. They sit in the No. 7 spot in the draft lottery order as play begins Saturday. The Panthers remain in the hunt for the Atlantic Division title, two points behind the Lightning and four behind the Maple Leafs.

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs

7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Playoff hockey is (very likely) returning to la belle province! The Canadiens are six points ahead of the Blue Jackets, Red Wings and Rangers, with a magic number of three. As for their rivals from Toronto, the Leafs are fending off the hard-charging Lightning and Panthers to retain the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic Division. Toronto enters this game with a two-point cushion over Tampa Bay, and four over Florida.

Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks

7 p.m. (NHL Network)

Two teams at different ends of the standings table square off here. The Jets hold a three-point lead over the Capitals for the NHL's No. 1 overall seed heading into the playoffs -- and a six-point lead over the Stars for the Central's No. 1 seed (yes, they still haven't clinched the division). A win here clinches the division and bolsters their hold on the Presidents' Trophy.

The Blackhawks will finish no worse than No. 2 in the draft lottery order, as they can finish with no more than 62 points, and the Predators already have 66. Will they reach No. 1? The Sharks are five ahead (at 51), with four games remaining. This could come down to the wire.

Utah Hockey Club at Dallas Stars

8 p.m. (ESPN+)

The first season of hockey in Utah resulted in the Hockey Club sticking around in the playoff race until the penultimate week, which is better than what a team called the Arizona Coyotes did with a very similar group of players last season. The UHC is No. 14 in the draft lotto order, four points back of the Blue Jackets and Rangers. As noted above, the Stars can still catch the Jets for the Central's No. 1 seed, although they'd need to win out and have the Jets lose the rest of their games.

Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks

10 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Wild looked wobbly for a stretch there in March, but the return of Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek has them back on track. They begin play on Saturday as the West's No. 1 wild card, with a three-point edge on the Flames. Vancouver went from Pacific Division champs in 2023-24 to out of the playoffs entirely in 2024-25, and currently they sit 15th in the draft lotto order, two points behind the UHC.

Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights

10 p.m. (ESPN+)

One of the original Golden Misfits, Jonathan Marchessault won the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP the year the Knights won the Stanley Cup. This will be his first game back in Vegas wearing a different team's uniform, so while this game won't have much of an impact on the standings, it's notable for that reunion!

The Preds are locked in at the No. 3 spot in the draft lottery order, while the Knights lock up a division title with a regulation win.

St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken

10 p.m. (ESPN+)

A recent two-game skid for the Blues might have increased the amount of hope in Calgary, but Jordan Binnington & Co. hold a three-point advantage over the Flames for the final Western wild card heading into this one. Seattle begins play sixth in the draft lottery order, a point back of Philly and Boston.

With the regular season ending April 17, we'll help you track it all with the NHL playoff watch. As we traverse the final stretch, we'll provide details on all the playoff races, along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2025 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's schedule

Yesterday's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. WC1 Ottawa Senators

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Florida Panthers

M1 Washington Capitals vs. WC2 Montreal Canadiens

M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

C1 Winnipeg Jets vs. WC2 St. Louis Blues

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC1 Minnesota Wild

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Saturday's games

Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available to stream on ESPN+ (local blackout restrictions apply).

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers, 12:30 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, 12:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes, 3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)

Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers, 6 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

Utah Hockey Club at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Friday's scoreboard

Ottawa Senators 5, Montreal Canadiens 2

Detroit Red Wings 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, New Jersey Devils 2

Edmonton Oilers 4, San Jose Sharks 2

Calgary Flames 4, Minnesota Wild 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 105.1

Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 101.7

Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 3

Points pace: 99.7

Next game: vs. BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Ottawa Senators

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 95.5

Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 90.3

Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 98.3%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 84.1

Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: 1

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 79.9

Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Boston Bruins

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 74.8

Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metro Division

z - Washington Capitals

Points: 109

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 4

Points pace: 114.6

Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 4

Points pace: 102.0

Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New Jersey Devils

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 3

Points pace: 92.4

Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 85.2

Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.4%

Tragic number: 3

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 84.1

Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.1%

Tragic number: 1

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 83.1

Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0.9%

Tragic number: 1

e - Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 80.0

Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 76.7

Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Winnipeg Jets

Points: 112

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 116.3

Next game: @ CHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 110.0

Next game: vs. UTA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 2

Points pace: 102.5

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 2

Points pace: 95.3

Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 97.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 2

Points pace: 95.3

Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 94.7%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Utah Hockey Club

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 88.2

Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Nashville Predators

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 68.5

Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 58.1

Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 105

Regulation wins: 44

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 109.0

Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Los Angeles Kings

Points: 99

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 4

Points pace: 104.1

Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 100.7

Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 99.9%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 93.4

Next game: vs. SJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 7.5%

Tragic number: 3

e - Vancouver Canucks

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 90.3

Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 81.0

Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 75.9

Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 52.9

Next game: @ CGY (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Note: A "z" means that the team has clinched the top record in the conference. A "y" means that the team has clinched the division title. An "x" means that the team has clinched a playoff berth. An "e" means that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Race for the No. 1 pick

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Create A Bracket

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the No. 1 pick. More details on the process are here. Matthew Schaefer, a defenseman for the OHL's Erie Otters, is No. 1 on the draft board.

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 33

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 29