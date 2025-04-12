SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The United States Hockey League on Saturday named Ethan Wyttenbach of the Sioux Falls Stampede the inaugural winner of The Gaudreau Award in honor of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

The league established the award to pay tribute to the brothers who died last summer when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.

"This award was created to honor their legacy and to serve as a shining example of excellence, character, and heart both on and off the ice," said USHL president and commissioner Glenn Hefferan, who is also a New Jersey native. "Johnny and Matthew left an immeasurable impact on the communities where they lived and played. They were not only exceptional players and teammates but, most importantly, extraordinary people. Their love for the game was only surpassed by their love for their families."

Wyttenbach was Sioux Falls' top scorer this season despite missing time with an injury. Before getting hurt, he also led the team in community service hours. The league said he spent time filling food bags at Feeding South Dakota, served dinners at the St. Francis House and rung bells for The Salvation Army, along with school visits and youth hockey practices.