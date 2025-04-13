Mike Trout is interfered with by a fan while trying to catch a fly ball in the bottom of the second inning. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- A fan grabbed the baseball out of Mike Trout's glove after the Los Angeles Angels star reached into the right-field stands Saturday night to make what appeared to be a great catch.

Trout raced into the right-field corner on the fly ball hit by Yainer Diaz in the second inning, leaped and extended his left arm into the stands to make the grab. But a fan wearing a Houston Astros jersey was also reaching for the ball at the same time and immediately snatched it away.

Trout gestured to umpires that the fan had taken it out of his glove. The fan then looked as if he was apologetically trying to give the ball back to Trout, raising both arms while holding the ball in his left hand.

First-base umpire Alan Porter ruled it a foul ball and not a catch. Angels manager Ron Washington came out to discuss the play with the umpires, but the ruling stood and was not reviewed by replay.

The fan was escorted out of the section by security, and Diaz ended up flying out to center to end the inning.

The play was reminiscent of Game 4 of last year's World Series when two fans pried a foul ball out of the glove of the Dodgers' Mookie Betts at Yankee Stadium. Umpires ruled that was fan interference and a catch by Betts.

Trout had a two-run single in the first inning, as the Angels authored a 4-1 victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.