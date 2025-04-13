Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, head coach Jon Cooper announced Sunday.

Bjorkstrand, who will be sidelined into the playoffs, sustained the injury during Tampa Bay's 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

"It's tough because he's really grown into his role with us, and hopefully we'll have him back for the playoffs at some point," Cooper said of Bjorkstrand.

Bjorkstrand, 30, has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 18 games with the Lightning since the club acquired him from Seattle prior to the NHL trade deadline. He recorded 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 61 games with the Kraken in 2024-25.

A third-round pick by Columbus in the 2013 NHL Draft, Bjorkstrand has totaled 384 points (172 goals, 212 assists) in 624 career games with the Blue Jackets, Kraken and Lightning.