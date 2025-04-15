After 16 seasons with one franchise, San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture said Tuesday he is retiring from hockey.
Couture, who turned 36 in March, played only six games in the 2023-24 season and has missed all of the 2024-25 campaign. He has been sidelined while dealing with ailments related to osteitis pubis, which is inflammation in the joint between the left and right pubic bones, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
"Unfortunately, due to my injury, I am no longer able to play hockey," Couture said. "I'm extremely grateful and proud to have played 16 years in the best league in the world. I want to thank the Sharks organization and all of my teammates over the course of my career. And most especially, thank you to the Sharks and hockey fans around the world for your continued support."
He finishes his career with 323 goals and 701 points in 933 regular-season games, and 48 goals and 101 points in 116 postseason games.
The Sharks selected Couture with the ninth pick of the 2007 NFL draft and watched him become a homegrown talent who was central to their success, as they reached the Stanley Cup playoffs nine times. That included the franchise's first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2015, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games. Couture scored 10 goals and totaled 30 points throughout the 24-game postseason run.
Couture helped the Sharks reach the Western Conference finals in 2019, losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in six games. Couture scored 14 goals and had 20 points in those 20 postseason games.
That marked the franchise's most recent trip the conference finals, as San Jose moved on from veterans such as Joe Pavelski and began a rebuild.
Couture, who was named captain at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, was part of an experienced group of players that was going to help the franchise usher in a new era.
During that time, the Sharks were able to construct one of the NHL's strongest farm systems. They used the draft to add Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 selection in 2024, in addition to Sam Dickinson, William Eklund and Will Smith.
San Jose also acquired top goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov through a trade.
At 20-49-12, the Sharks have the worst record in the NHL entering Tuesday and have secured the strongest odds to land the No. 1 pick ahead of the NHL draft lottery.