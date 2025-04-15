After 16 seasons with one franchise, San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture said Tuesday he is retiring from hockey.

Couture, who turned 36 in March, played only six games in the 2023-24 season and has missed all of the 2024-25 campaign. He has been sidelined while dealing with ailments related to osteitis pubis, which is inflammation in the joint between the left and right pubic bones, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"Unfortunately, due to my injury, I am no longer able to play hockey," Couture said. "I'm extremely grateful and proud to have played 16 years in the best league in the world. I want to thank the Sharks organization and all of my teammates over the course of my career. And most especially, thank you to the Sharks and hockey fans around the world for your continued support."

He finishes his career with 323 goals and 701 points in 933 regular-season games, and 48 goals and 101 points in 116 postseason games.