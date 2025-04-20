Get hyped for the Stanley Cup playoffs, beginning April 20 on ESPN. (0:30)

The 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 19. The Winnipeg Jets are the NHL's top overall seed, having finished the regular season with the most points in the standings, and the Washington Capitals earned the No. 1 seed in the East.

This page will be your home throughout the postseason, including schedules, scores, highlights and other preview content.

Read on for the full playoff coverage from every first-round series all the way through the Stanley Cup Final.

First round

Atlantic Division

A1 Toronto

Maple Leafs

vs.

WC1 Ottawa

Senators

Regular-season records:

Maple Leafs: 52-26-4, 108 points

Senators: 45-30-7, 97 points

Leading scorers:

Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner (27 goals, 75 assists)

Senators: Tim Stutzle (24 goals, 55 assists)

Schedule:

Game 1: Senators at Maple Leafs | April 20, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Senators at Maple Leafs | April 22, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3: Maple Leafs at Senators | April 24, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 4: Maple Leafs at Senators | April 26, 7 p.m. (TBS)

Game 5: Senators at Maple Leafs | TBD

Game 6: Maple Leafs at Senators | TBD

Game 7: Senators at Maple Leafs | TBD

Consensus pick: Maple Leafs

A2 Tampa Bay

Lightning

vs.

A3 Florida

Panthers

Regular-season records:

Lightning: 47-27-8, 102 points

Panthers: 47-31-4, 98 points

Leading scorers:

Lightning: Nikita Kucherov (37 goals, 84 assists)

Panthers: Sam Reinhart (39 goals, 42 assists)

Schedule:

Game 1: Panthers at Lightning | April 22, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Panthers at Lightning | April 24, 6:30 p.m. (TBS

Game 3: Lightning at Panthers | April 26, 1 p.m. (TBS)

Game 4: Lightning at Panthers | TBD

Game 5: Panthers at Lightning | TBD

Game 6: Lightning at Panthers | TBD

Game 7: Panthers at Lightning | TBD

Consensus pick: Lightning

Metropolitan Division

M1 Washington

Capitals

vs.

WC2 Montreal

Canadiens

Regular-season records:

Capitals: 51-22-9, 111 points

Canadiens: 40-31-11, 91 points

Leading scorers:

Capitals: Dylan Strome (29 goals, 53 assists)

Canadiens: Nick Suzuki (30 goals, 59 assists)

Schedule:

Game 1: Canadiens at Capitals | April 21, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Canadiens at Capitals | April 23, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Capitals at Canadiens | April 25, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Capitals at Canadiens | April 27, 6:30 p.m. (TBS)

Game 5: Canadiens at Capitals | TBD

Game 6: Capitals at Canadiens | TBD

Game 7: Canadiens at Capitals | TBD

Consensus pick: Capitals

M2 Carolina

Hurricanes

vs.

M3 New Jersey

Devils

Regular-season records:

Hurricanes: 47-30-5, 99 points

Devils: 42-33-7, 91 points

Leading scorers:

Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho (29 goals, 45 assists)

Devils: Jesper Bratt (21 goals, 67 assists)

Schedule:

Game 1: Devils at Hurricanes | April 20, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Devils at Hurricanes | April 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Hurricanes at Devils | April 25, 8 p.m. (TBS)

Game 4: Hurricanes at Devils | April 27, 3:30 p.m. (TBS)

Game 5: Devils at Hurricanes | TBD

Game 6: Hurricanes at Devils | TBD

Game 7: Devils at Hurricanes | TBD

Consensus pick: Hurricanes

Central Division

C1 Winnipeg

Jets

vs.

Regular-season records:

Jets: 56-22-4, 116 points

Blues: 44-30-8, 96 points

Leading scorers:

Jets: Kyle Connor (41 goals, 56 assists)

Blues: Robert Thomas (21 goals, 60 assists)

Schedule (WPG leads 1-0):

Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap

Game 2: Blues at Jets | April 21, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3: Jets at Blues | April 24, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 4: Jets at Blues | April 27, 1 p.m. (TBS)

Game 5: Blues at Jets | TBD

Game 6: Jets at Blues | TBD

Game 7: Blues at Jets | TBD

Consensus pick: Jets

C2 Dallas

Stars

vs.

C3 Colorado

Avalanche

Regular-season records:

Stars: 50-26-6, 106 points

Avalanche: 49-29-4, 102 points

Leading scorers:

Stars: Matt Duchene (30 goals, 52 assists)

Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon (32 goals, 84 assists)

Schedule (COL leads 1-0):

Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 2: Avalanche at Stars | April 21, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Stars at Avalanche | April 23, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Stars at Avalanche | April 26, 9:30 p.m. (TBS)

Game 5: Avalanche at Stars | TBD

Game 6: Stars at Avalanche | TBD

Game 7: Avalanche at Stars | TBD

Consensus pick: Avalanche

Pacific Division

P1 Vegas

Golden Knights

vs.

WC1 Minnesota

Wild

Regular-season records:

Golden Knights: 50-22-10, 110 points

Wild: 45-30-7, 97 points

Leading scorers:

Golden Knights: Jack Eichel (28 goals, 66 assists)

Wild: Matt Boldy (27 goals, 46 assists)

Schedule:

Game 1: Wild at Golden Knights | April 20, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Wild at Golden Knights | April 22, 11 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Golden Knights at Wild | April 24, 9 p.m. (TBS)

Game 4: Golden Knights at Wild | April 26, 4 p.m. (TBS)

Game 5: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD

Game 6: Golden Knights at Wild | TBD

Game 7: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD

Consensus pick: Golden Knights

P2 Los Angeles

Kings

vs.

P3 Edmonton

Oilers

Regular-season records:

Kings: 48-25-9, 105 points

Oilers: 48-29-5, 101 points

Leading scorers:

Kings: Adrian Kempe (35 goals, 38 assists)

Oilers: Leon Draisaitl (52 goals, 54 assists)

Schedule:

Game 1: Oilers at Kings | April 21, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 2: Oilers at Kings | April 23, 10 p.m. (TBS)

Game 3: Kings at Oilers | April 25, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Kings at Oilers | April 27, 9:30 p.m. (TBS)

Game 5: Oilers at Kings | TBD

Game 6: Kings at Oilers | TBD

Game 7: Oilers at Kings | TBD

Consensus pick: Kings