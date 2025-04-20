The 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 19. The Winnipeg Jets are the NHL's top overall seed, having finished the regular season with the most points in the standings, and the Washington Capitals earned the No. 1 seed in the East.
This page will be your home throughout the postseason, including schedules, scores, highlights and other preview content.
Read on for the full playoff coverage from every first-round series all the way through the Stanley Cup Final.
Read more:
Full schedule
Megapreview
Lapsed fan's guide
Expert picks
Wyshynski's bracket
Contender flaws
First round
Atlantic Division
A1 Toronto
Maple Leafs
vs.
WC1 Ottawa
Senators
Regular-season records:
Maple Leafs: 52-26-4, 108 points
Senators: 45-30-7, 97 points
Leading scorers:
Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner (27 goals, 75 assists)
Senators: Tim Stutzle (24 goals, 55 assists)
Schedule:
Game 1: Senators at Maple Leafs | April 20, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 2: Senators at Maple Leafs | April 22, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 3: Maple Leafs at Senators | April 24, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 4: Maple Leafs at Senators | April 26, 7 p.m. (TBS)
Game 5: Senators at Maple Leafs | TBD
Game 6: Maple Leafs at Senators | TBD
Game 7: Senators at Maple Leafs | TBD
Consensus pick: Maple Leafs
A2 Tampa Bay
Lightning
vs.
A3 Florida
Panthers
Regular-season records:
Lightning: 47-27-8, 102 points
Panthers: 47-31-4, 98 points
Leading scorers:
Lightning: Nikita Kucherov (37 goals, 84 assists)
Panthers: Sam Reinhart (39 goals, 42 assists)
Schedule:
Game 1: Panthers at Lightning | April 22, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Panthers at Lightning | April 24, 6:30 p.m. (TBS
Game 3: Lightning at Panthers | April 26, 1 p.m. (TBS)
Game 4: Lightning at Panthers | TBD
Game 5: Panthers at Lightning | TBD
Game 6: Lightning at Panthers | TBD
Game 7: Panthers at Lightning | TBD
Consensus pick: Lightning
Metropolitan Division
M1 Washington
Capitals
vs.
WC2 Montreal
Canadiens
Regular-season records:
Capitals: 51-22-9, 111 points
Canadiens: 40-31-11, 91 points
Leading scorers:
Capitals: Dylan Strome (29 goals, 53 assists)
Canadiens: Nick Suzuki (30 goals, 59 assists)
Schedule:
Game 1: Canadiens at Capitals | April 21, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Canadiens at Capitals | April 23, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Capitals at Canadiens | April 25, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Capitals at Canadiens | April 27, 6:30 p.m. (TBS)
Game 5: Canadiens at Capitals | TBD
Game 6: Capitals at Canadiens | TBD
Game 7: Canadiens at Capitals | TBD
Consensus pick: Capitals
M2 Carolina
Hurricanes
vs.
M3 New Jersey
Devils
Regular-season records:
Hurricanes: 47-30-5, 99 points
Devils: 42-33-7, 91 points
Leading scorers:
Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho (29 goals, 45 assists)
Devils: Jesper Bratt (21 goals, 67 assists)
Schedule:
Game 1: Devils at Hurricanes | April 20, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Devils at Hurricanes | April 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Hurricanes at Devils | April 25, 8 p.m. (TBS)
Game 4: Hurricanes at Devils | April 27, 3:30 p.m. (TBS)
Game 5: Devils at Hurricanes | TBD
Game 6: Hurricanes at Devils | TBD
Game 7: Devils at Hurricanes | TBD
Consensus pick: Hurricanes
Central Division
C1 Winnipeg
Jets
vs.
WC2 St. Louis
Blues
Regular-season records:
Jets: 56-22-4, 116 points
Blues: 44-30-8, 96 points
Leading scorers:
Jets: Kyle Connor (41 goals, 56 assists)
Blues: Robert Thomas (21 goals, 60 assists)
Schedule (WPG leads 1-0):
Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 2: Blues at Jets | April 21, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 3: Jets at Blues | April 24, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 4: Jets at Blues | April 27, 1 p.m. (TBS)
Game 5: Blues at Jets | TBD
Game 6: Jets at Blues | TBD
Game 7: Blues at Jets | TBD
Consensus pick: Jets
The Jets best the Blues 5-3 in Game 1 of their playoff series.
C2 Dallas
Stars
vs.
C3 Colorado
Avalanche
Regular-season records:
Stars: 50-26-6, 106 points
Avalanche: 49-29-4, 102 points
Leading scorers:
Stars: Matt Duchene (30 goals, 52 assists)
Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon (32 goals, 84 assists)
Schedule (COL leads 1-0):
Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 2: Avalanche at Stars | April 21, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Stars at Avalanche | April 23, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Stars at Avalanche | April 26, 9:30 p.m. (TBS)
Game 5: Avalanche at Stars | TBD
Game 6: Stars at Avalanche | TBD
Game 7: Avalanche at Stars | TBD
Consensus pick: Avalanche
Devon Toews tips it in from close range to restore the Avalanche's two-goal lead vs. the Stars.
Pacific Division
P1 Vegas
Golden Knights
vs.
WC1 Minnesota
Wild
Regular-season records:
Golden Knights: 50-22-10, 110 points
Wild: 45-30-7, 97 points
Leading scorers:
Golden Knights: Jack Eichel (28 goals, 66 assists)
Wild: Matt Boldy (27 goals, 46 assists)
Schedule:
Game 1: Wild at Golden Knights | April 20, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Wild at Golden Knights | April 22, 11 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Golden Knights at Wild | April 24, 9 p.m. (TBS)
Game 4: Golden Knights at Wild | April 26, 4 p.m. (TBS)
Game 5: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD
Game 6: Golden Knights at Wild | TBD
Game 7: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD
Consensus pick: Golden Knights
P2 Los Angeles
Kings
vs.
P3 Edmonton
Oilers
Regular-season records:
Kings: 48-25-9, 105 points
Oilers: 48-29-5, 101 points
Leading scorers:
Kings: Adrian Kempe (35 goals, 38 assists)
Oilers: Leon Draisaitl (52 goals, 54 assists)
Schedule:
Game 1: Oilers at Kings | April 21, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 2: Oilers at Kings | April 23, 10 p.m. (TBS)
Game 3: Kings at Oilers | April 25, 10 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Kings at Oilers | April 27, 9:30 p.m. (TBS)
Game 5: Oilers at Kings | TBD
Game 6: Kings at Oilers | TBD
Game 7: Oilers at Kings | TBD
Consensus pick: Kings