          Stanley Cup playoffs 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, news

          The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin April 20 on ESPN (0:30)

          Get hyped for the Stanley Cup playoffs, beginning April 20 on ESPN. (0:30)

          • ESPN staffApr 20, 2025, 03:30 AM

          The 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 19. The Winnipeg Jets are the NHL's top overall seed, having finished the regular season with the most points in the standings, and the Washington Capitals earned the No. 1 seed in the East.

          This page will be your home throughout the postseason, including schedules, scores, highlights and other preview content.

          Read on for the full playoff coverage from every first-round series all the way through the Stanley Cup Final.

          Read more:
          Full schedule
          Megapreview
          Lapsed fan's guide
          Expert picks
          Wyshynski's bracket
          Contender flaws

          First round

          Atlantic Division

          A1 Toronto
          Maple Leafs
          vs.

          WC1 Ottawa
          Senators

          Regular-season records:

          Maple Leafs: 52-26-4, 108 points
          Senators: 45-30-7, 97 points

          Leading scorers:

          Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner (27 goals, 75 assists)
          Senators: Tim Stutzle (24 goals, 55 assists)

          Schedule:

          Game 1: Senators at Maple Leafs | April 20, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
          Game 2: Senators at Maple Leafs | April 22, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
          Game 3: Maple Leafs at Senators | April 24, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
          Game 4: Maple Leafs at Senators | April 26, 7 p.m. (TBS)
          Game 5: Senators at Maple Leafs | TBD
          Game 6: Maple Leafs at Senators | TBD
          Game 7: Senators at Maple Leafs | TBD

          Consensus pick: Maple Leafs

          A2 Tampa Bay
          Lightning
          vs.

          A3 Florida
          Panthers

          Regular-season records:

          Lightning: 47-27-8, 102 points
          Panthers: 47-31-4, 98 points

          Leading scorers:

          Lightning: Nikita Kucherov (37 goals, 84 assists)
          Panthers: Sam Reinhart (39 goals, 42 assists)

          Schedule:

          Game 1: Panthers at Lightning | April 22, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
          Game 2: Panthers at Lightning | April 24, 6:30 p.m. (TBS
          Game 3: Lightning at Panthers | April 26, 1 p.m. (TBS)
          Game 4: Lightning at Panthers | TBD
          Game 5: Panthers at Lightning | TBD
          Game 6: Lightning at Panthers | TBD
          Game 7: Panthers at Lightning | TBD

          Consensus pick: Lightning

          Metropolitan Division

          M1 Washington
          Capitals
          vs.

          WC2 Montreal
          Canadiens

          Regular-season records:

          Capitals: 51-22-9, 111 points
          Canadiens: 40-31-11, 91 points

          Leading scorers:

          Capitals: Dylan Strome (29 goals, 53 assists)
          Canadiens: Nick Suzuki (30 goals, 59 assists)

          Schedule:

          Game 1: Canadiens at Capitals | April 21, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
          Game 2: Canadiens at Capitals | April 23, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
          Game 3: Capitals at Canadiens | April 25, 7 p.m. (TNT)
          Game 4: Capitals at Canadiens | April 27, 6:30 p.m. (TBS)
          Game 5: Canadiens at Capitals | TBD
          Game 6: Capitals at Canadiens | TBD
          Game 7: Canadiens at Capitals | TBD

          Consensus pick: Capitals

          M2 Carolina
          Hurricanes
          vs.

          M3 New Jersey
          Devils

          Regular-season records:

          Hurricanes: 47-30-5, 99 points
          Devils: 42-33-7, 91 points

          Leading scorers:

          Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho (29 goals, 45 assists)
          Devils: Jesper Bratt (21 goals, 67 assists)

          Schedule:

          Game 1: Devils at Hurricanes | April 20, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
          Game 2: Devils at Hurricanes | April 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
          Game 3: Hurricanes at Devils | April 25, 8 p.m. (TBS)
          Game 4: Hurricanes at Devils | April 27, 3:30 p.m. (TBS)
          Game 5: Devils at Hurricanes | TBD
          Game 6: Hurricanes at Devils | TBD
          Game 7: Devils at Hurricanes | TBD

          Consensus pick: Hurricanes

          Central Division

          C1 Winnipeg
          Jets
          vs.

          WC2 St. Louis
          Blues

          Regular-season records:

          Jets: 56-22-4, 116 points
          Blues: 44-30-8, 96 points

          Leading scorers:

          Jets: Kyle Connor (41 goals, 56 assists)
          Blues: Robert Thomas (21 goals, 60 assists)

          Schedule (WPG leads 1-0):

          Game 1: Jets 5, Blues 3 | Recap
          Game 2: Blues at Jets | April 21, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
          Game 3: Jets at Blues | April 24, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
          Game 4: Jets at Blues | April 27, 1 p.m. (TBS)
          Game 5: Blues at Jets | TBD
          Game 6: Jets at Blues | TBD
          Game 7: Blues at Jets | TBD

          Consensus pick: Jets

          play
          1:30
          Jets score 5 goals in a thrilling Game 1 win over the Blues

          The Jets best the Blues 5-3 in Game 1 of their playoff series.

          C2 Dallas
          Stars
          vs.

          C3 Colorado
          Avalanche

          Regular-season records:

          Stars: 50-26-6, 106 points
          Avalanche: 49-29-4, 102 points

          Leading scorers:

          Stars: Matt Duchene (30 goals, 52 assists)
          Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon (32 goals, 84 assists)

          Schedule (COL leads 1-0):

          Game 1: Avalanche 5, Stars 1 | Recap
          Game 2: Avalanche at Stars | April 21, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
          Game 3: Stars at Avalanche | April 23, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
          Game 4: Stars at Avalanche | April 26, 9:30 p.m. (TBS)
          Game 5: Avalanche at Stars | TBD
          Game 6: Stars at Avalanche | TBD
          Game 7: Avalanche at Stars | TBD

          Consensus pick: Avalanche

          play
          0:52
          Devon Toews' goal gives the Avs breathing room

          Devon Toews tips it in from close range to restore the Avalanche's two-goal lead vs. the Stars.

          Pacific Division

          P1 Vegas
          Golden Knights
          vs.

          WC1 Minnesota
          Wild

          Regular-season records:

          Golden Knights: 50-22-10, 110 points
          Wild: 45-30-7, 97 points

          Leading scorers:

          Golden Knights: Jack Eichel (28 goals, 66 assists)
          Wild: Matt Boldy (27 goals, 46 assists)

          Schedule:

          Game 1: Wild at Golden Knights | April 20, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
          Game 2: Wild at Golden Knights | April 22, 11 p.m. (ESPN)
          Game 3: Golden Knights at Wild | April 24, 9 p.m. (TBS)
          Game 4: Golden Knights at Wild | April 26, 4 p.m. (TBS)
          Game 5: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD
          Game 6: Golden Knights at Wild | TBD
          Game 7: Wild at Golden Knights | TBD

          Consensus pick: Golden Knights

          P2 Los Angeles
          Kings
          vs.

          P3 Edmonton
          Oilers

          Regular-season records:

          Kings: 48-25-9, 105 points
          Oilers: 48-29-5, 101 points

          Leading scorers:

          Kings: Adrian Kempe (35 goals, 38 assists)
          Oilers: Leon Draisaitl (52 goals, 54 assists)

          Schedule:

          Game 1: Oilers at Kings | April 21, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)
          Game 2: Oilers at Kings | April 23, 10 p.m. (TBS)
          Game 3: Kings at Oilers | April 25, 10 p.m. (TNT)
          Game 4: Kings at Oilers | April 27, 9:30 p.m. (TBS)
          Game 5: Oilers at Kings | TBD
          Game 6: Kings at Oilers | TBD
          Game 7: Oilers at Kings | TBD

          Consensus pick: Kings