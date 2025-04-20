Alex Ovechkin joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss his achievement of surpassing Wayne Gretzky as the all-time goals leader and the impact on the game. (1:58)

The 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs have arrived and it's the drip in goal that could potentially steal the show.

Goaltenders often use their mask designs to express themselves -- most keep the colors aligned with their uniforms, but that doesn't mean the opportunities for creativity are limited.

Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson paid homage to the "National Treasure" series with a Nicolas Cage drawing. Jacob Markstrom showed love to his team, the New Jersey Devils, with a bright red devil head on top of his.

However, that's just the beginning.

Here's a look at the notable masks worn by goalies whose teams will appear in the postseason (with the caveat that some of the special ones may not come out during the playoffs).

The goaltender from Penza, Russia, has stuck with this simple, yet effective mask. It includes elements of his hometown scattered throughout and a bear with red eyes on top.

Anderson is known to don Lego-inspired masks, including one with a Danish Viking, which he has continued to wear this season. He introduced a look with a dinosaur on it and a Lego Batman hidden on the side.

Acquired in a midseason trade from the San Jose Sharks, Blackwood had to act fast to customize his helmets. Designed by David Gunnarsson, Blackwood can choose from a Rocky Mountain-themed look or a sweet one with the Avalanche mascot, Bernie.

Also acquired during the season, Wedgewood has two neat designs. One includes the "Game of Thrones" Night King on the chin with alternating colored dragons on the side. The other features his two dogs with his daughter.

Oettinger often includes otters on his masks, and it's no different this season. This time, the otter rides on a bull in a Western-themed design thought of by the Stars' equipment team. There's also a simpler otter design for Dallas' all-black look.

DeSmith leans into a Western theme as well -- one of which is for the all-black uniform.

Skinner's headgear options have similar designs to coordinate with the Oilers white and blue uniforms.

Pickard's simple look references Edmonton's team name with an oil drop on top.

Bobrovsky's brick by brick series includes a red and purple look.

The Kings underwent a redesign last offseason, and Kuemper leaned into the team's new logos for a sweet look.

Rittich's all-silver lid is complete with none other than Bart Simpson sporting a crown on top.

Gustavsson's helmet has a large "M" on the top and the Wild logo on the sides.

Regardless of how the Wild finish the season, Fleury can end his illustrious career on top with a neat mask. Some of Minnesota's professional franchises -- NBA's Timberwolves, MLB's Twins and NFL's Vikings -- are included on the side of his mask.

Montembeault's masks include Easter eggs, which are difficult to catch at first glance. On the side of one of them, he pays homage to the three goalies who have had their numbers retired at Bell Centre -- Jacques Plante, Ken Dryden and Patrick Roy -- with a banner for each respective goalie. It also includes wool stitching similar to the old uniforms.

His futuristic cyborg look is a neat one, too. Designed by Jordon Bourgeault, it turns Plante's and Dryden's old masks as the face of a cyborg.

It's a winter ice blue theme for Dobes, complete with a wolf on top and "Doby" on the chin.

New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstrom

Markstrom's designs live up to the Devils' namesake with spooky masks offering versatility. Again designed by Bourgeault, one includes a red devil on top with spears on the side. If the Devils wear their black uniforms, Markstrom can match with a dark look.

Both of Allen's masks are similarly designed -- except one is in black, the other in white.

Ullmark has stuck to a "Sens N Stripes" series, which includes a crisp chrome design.

Forsberg has often included his children on his mask, and it's a trend he has continued with artist Dave Fried. Notably, his dog is drawn on both and Peppa Pig appears on a darker look.

The Blues logo is prominently featured on the side of Binnington's mask with icicles dropping from "Blues" on the top.

Similar to Binnington, Hofer follows the Blues' color scheme, but with some added elements -- dice and a flopping fish.

Vasilevskiy's masks are always in the running for the title of most unique design. On the ice, it's black and blue, while it's white and pale blue at room temperature. He also has a sweet light blue and white look.

Lightning bolts are the main theme of Johansson's mask -- including a neat black design.

Two of Woll's masks follow a similar theme, with the Trolltunga "Troll's Tongue" -- a scenic spot in Norway -- featured on it.

Stolarz will don a crisp and chrome design in the postseason.

With the F1 circuit in Las Vegas, Hill has an appropriately designed mask. Hill also has a "cowboy knight" look with four cards on the back.

Samsonov's mask includes the Knights' logo on the back with swords on the side.

Washington Capitals

Logan Thompson

Thompson is in the running for best pop culture decal. Actor Nicolas Cage from the "National Treasure" series is drawn on both sides in realistic detail. The back of Thompson's mask also includes the Washington Monument and his two dogs.

Lindgren has a sweet retro look with 3D details that pop.

Hellebuyck has options with a look that matches Winnipeg's heritage uniforms or a sleek all-white design.

With a jet prominently featured on the top and sides, Comrie's mask is a nice go-to this postseason.