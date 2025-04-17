The NHL says the New York Rangers informed the league last year that they were looking into sexual assault allegations by a team employee against Artemi Panarin after a report detailing the situation and settlement payments made to the woman surfaced Thursday.

"The club retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation, which the league was fully apprised of," the NHL said in a statement. "We consider the matter closed."

The Athletic reported that Panarin and Madison Square Garden Sports, which owns the Rangers, paid financial settlements to a former team employee last year after she alleged Panarin sexually assaulted her during a road trip in December 2023.

According to The Athletic, Panarin allegedly took the woman's phone at a postgame gathering and said she could retrieve it by coming to his hotel room. When she went to his room, Panarin allegedly pinned her down on the bed before she was able to push him off, retrieve her phone and leave the room.

The woman, who reported her accusation against Panarin about three months later, left the Rangers in August after reaching settlements that included a nondisclosure agreement and no admission of wrongdoing by Panarin, The Athletic reported.

"The matter has been resolved," a spokesperson for MSG said in an emailed statement.

The woman also said "the matter has been resolved" in a statement to The Athletic.

A message sent to Panarin's agent was not immediately returned. Coach Peter Laviolette referred to MSG's statement when asked by reporters at the Rangers' morning skate before their season finale.

Panarin, a 33-year-old winger from Russia, was New York's leading scorer again this season and is wrapping up the sixth season of a seven-year, $81.5 million contract signed in 2019. On Wednesday, he was named the team's MVP for the second straight season.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.