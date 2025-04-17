Open Extended Reactions

The Winnipeg Jets have locked down defenseman Neal Pionk for the long term, signing him to a six-year, $42 million contract extension Thursday.

Pionk, 29, was a pending unrestricted free agent who was projected to be a hot commodity on the open market. A coveted right-shot defender with excellent puck-moving abilities, Pionk has enjoyed a comeback season with 10 goals and 39 points in 69 games in a top-four role for the Jets. It was just the second time in Pionk's career that he has reached double-digit goals, and he was one of 12 Jets skaters to do it this season.

Winnipeg has had him lined up primarily with Dylan Samberg on the team's second pairing, where Pionk averages over 22 minutes time on ice per game.

The Jets are currently having the best season in franchise history. They earned the Presidents' Trophy with 116 points. Winnipeg did that, in part, by being the NHL's stingiest team defensively, with Pionk & Co. leading the way in front of Connor Hellebuyck as the Jets allowed the fewest goals per game in the league (2.32).

Winnipeg will open its postseason Saturday at home against St. Louis.