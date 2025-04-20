Stanley Cup playoffs daily: Previewing Sunday's three Game 1s

Open Extended Reactions

After a two-game opening night, the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs continue Sunday with a trio of Game 1s:

Which teams will earn the early edge in their series? Who are the key players to watch?

Read on for game previews, recaps of what went down last night, and the Three Stars of the Night from Arda Öcal.

Matchup notes

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1 | 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

These two teams split the regular-season series with two wins apiece; notably, all four of those games were played before Devils star Jack Hughes sustained a season-ending injury. The Hurricanes were led in scoring this season by Finland native Sebastian Aho (29 goals, 45 assists), while Sweden's Jesper Bratt was the Devils' leading scorer (21 goals, 67 assists). The two teams' most recent postseason clash occurred in 2023, which the Canes won 4-1.

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1 | 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

The opening skirmish in the Battle of Ontario is the first postseason appearance for the Senators since 2017 -- and the first ever for Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk. On the other side, this will be the Maple Leafs' ninth consecutive playoff appearance -- with just one series win to show for it. Toronto has had its scoring prowess vanish in past postseasons, so leading scorer Mitch Marner (27 goals, 75 assists) & Co. will hope to reverse that trend. And while Toronto is the favorite in the series, Ottawa won all three regular-season games between the teams.

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1 | 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday's nightcap sees the wild-card Wild face one of the more complete teams in the West. Newly signed Minnesota defenseman Zeev Buium -- fresh off a run to the NCAA Frozen Four final with the University of Denver -- didn't see action in the regular-season finale; how much will he be deployed in this series? The Knights will come at the Wild in waves, led by center Jack Eichel, who earned some Hart Trophy votes in the final edition of ESPN's NHL Awards Watch. Vegas won all three regular-season games between the two clubs, by an aggregate score of 12-4.

Arda's Three Stars of Saturday

A goal and two assists for Connor, who kept the Jets' offense soaring in a game that set the tone for Winnipeg in this series -- including a third period comeback. This team is still motivated by a five-game first-round exit last postseason, and they also want to keep the Presidents' Trophy vibes going.

One of the best players of the game, and he showed up Saturday. Three points in Game 1 (on the road, no less), including the eventual game-winning goal and an empty-netter to help the Avalanche take the early lead in the series.

The chemistry between Scheifele and Connor was on display. The center finished with three points in Game 1, including a great play to get Connor the puck late in the third period on the game-winning goal.

Saturday's results

Winnipeg Jets 5, St. Louis Blues 3

Jets lead series 1-0

A furious first period included a pair of goals for both teams, as the clubs elected to throw haymakers at the start of the series instead of patiently reading their opponents. The Blues carried a 3-2 lead into the third after a second-period tally from Jordan Kyrou, but the Jets took over the third -- first with the momentum in front of a "White Out" crowd, and then with a trio of goals. Alex Iafallo had the game-tying score at 9:18 of the third, followed by the game-winner by Kyle Connor with 1:36 left and an empty-net goal by Adam Lowry to put the game away. Full stats, recap.

Colorado Avalanche 5, Dallas Stars 2

Avs lead series 1-0

Unlike Saturday's earlier game, these two contenders started with a 0-0 first period. But from the second period onward, it was all Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen opened the scoring with one of the most unique goals in memory, with the puck going in off of his skate and over Jake Oettinger's shoulder -- the play was ruled a good goal upon review. Nathan MacKinnon added a power-play tally after Roope Hintz high-sticked him to push it to 2-0 and the Avs never looked back. Although Hintz scored a power-play goal of his own in the third, the Avs got goals from Devon Toews, an empty-netter from MacKinnon and a final tally from Charlie Coyle. Full stats, recap.