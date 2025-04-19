Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen participated in the morning skate on Saturday but will not play in Game 1 of Western Conference first-round series against the visiting Colorado Avalanche.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Heiskanen is taking a step in the right direction as he looks to turn the corner following knee surgery. Heiskanen, who wore a noncontact jersey on Saturday, is labeled day-to-day by DeBoer.

"Definitely a step in the right direction from where we've been in the last 2½ months," DeBoer said.

DeBoer said the next step is for Heiskanen to participate in a full-contact practice session.

Heiskanen, 25, has been sidelined since Jan. 28 after his left knee was injured in a collision with Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone.

Heiskanen has 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 50 games this season while logging a team-best 25:10 of ice time per game.

Since being selected by Dallas with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft, Heiskanen has recorded 283 points (58 goals, 225 assists) in 475 career games over seven seasons.