Stanley Cup playoffs daily: Previewing Monday's four-game slate

Five series of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs have begun, and two more will begin Monday. Meanwhile, the two matchups in the Central Division are on to Game 2.

Here's the four-pack of games on the calendar:

What are the key storylines heading into Monday's games? Who are the key players to watch?

Read on for game previews with statistical insights from ESPN Research, recaps of what went down last night, and the Three Stars of Sunday Night from Arda Öcal.

Matchup notes

Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals

Game 1 | 7 p.m., ESPN

You might've heard about the 2010 playoff matchup between these two teams a time or so in the past week.

In that postseason, the overwhelming favorite (and No. 1 seed) Capitals, led by Alex Ovechkin, were upset by the No. 8 seed Canadiens, due in large part to an epic performance in goal from Jaroslav Halak. Halak isn't walking out of the tunnel for the Habs this time around (we assume); instead it'll be Becancour, Quebec, native Sam Montembeault, who allowed four goals on 35 shots in his one start against the Caps this season.

Washington's goaltender for Game 1 has yet to be revealed, as Logan Thompson was injured back on April 2. But there's no question that there is a disparity between the offensive output of the two clubs, as the Caps finished second in the NHL in goals per game (3.49), while the Canadiens finished 17th (2.96). Can Montreal keep up in this series?

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets

Game 2 | 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

The Blues hung with the Jets for much of Game 1 and even looked like the stronger team at certain times, so pulling off the series upset remains on the table. But getting a win on the unfriendly ice at the Canada Life Centre would be of some benefit in shifting momentum before the series moves to St. Louis for Game 3. The Blues proved that Connor Hellebuyck is not invincible in Game 1, and they were led by stars Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, who both got on the board.

The Jets have a mixed history after winning Game 1 of a playoff series, having gone 3-3 as a franchise (including the Atlanta Thrashers days) on such occasions. Like the Blues, the Jets were led by their stars, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, but the game-tying goal came from Alex Iafallo, who has played up and down the lineup this season.

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

Game 2 | 9:30 p.m., ESPN

The Stars might like a redo on Game 1 after the visiting Avalanche essentially controlled the festivities for much of the contest. Stars forward Jason Robertson missed Game 1 because of an injury sustained in the final game of the regular season, and his return sooner than later would be excellent for Dallas; he scored three goals in three games against Colorado in the regular season. Also of note, teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in best-of-seven series have won 86% of the time.

Slowing down the Avs' stars will be critical in Game 2, which is a sound -- if perhaps unrealistic -- strategy. With his two goals in Game 1, Nathan MacKinnon became the third player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to score 50 playoff goals, joining Joe Sakic (84) and Peter Forsberg (58). In reaching 60 assists in his 73rd playoff game, Cale Makar became the third-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach that milestone, behind Bobby Orr (69 GP) and Al MacInnis (71 GP).

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

Game 1 | 10 p.m., ESPN2

This is the fourth straight postseason in which the Oilers and Kings have met in Round 1, and Edmonton has won the previous three series. Will the fourth time be the charm for the Kings?

L.A. went 3-1-0 against Edmonton this season, including shutouts on April 5 and 14. Quinton Byfield was particularly strong in those games, with three goals and an assist. Overall, the Kings were led in scoring this season by Adrian Kempe, with 35 goals and 38 assists. Warren Foegele -- who played 22 playoff games for the Oilers in 2024 -- had a career-high 24 goals this season.

The Oilers enter the 2025 postseason with 41 playoff series wins, which is the second most among non-Original Six teams (behind the Flyers, with 44). They have been eliminated by the team that won the Stanley Cup in each of the past three postseasons (Panthers 2024, Golden Knights 2023, Avalanche 2022). Edmonton continues to be led by Leon Draisaitl -- who won his first Rocket Richard Trophy as the league's top goal scorer this season -- and Connor McDavid, who won the goal-scoring title in 2022-23 and the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs last year, even though the Oilers didn't win the Cup.

Arda's Three Stars of Sunday

For the last several seasons, much of the postseason narrative for the Leafs has been the lack of production from the Core Four. So this was a dream Game 1 against Ottawa for Marner (one goal, two assists), Nylander (one goal, one assist), John Tavares (one goal, one assist) and Matthews (two assists) in Toronto's 6-2 win over Ottawa.

Stankoven's two goals in the second period put the game out of reach, with the Canes winning 4-1 in Game 1. Stankoven is the second player in Hurricanes/Whalers history to score twice in his first playoff game with the club (the other was Andrei Svechnikov in Game 1 of the first round in 2019)

Howden had two third-period goals in the Golden Knights' victory over the Wild in Game 1, including a buzzer-beating empty-netter to make the final score 4-2.

Sunday's results

Hurricanes 4, Devils 1

Carolina leads 1-0

The Hurricanes came out inspired thanks in part to the raucous home crowd and took a quick lead off the stick of Jalen Chatfield at 2:24 of the first period. Logan Stankoven -- who came over in the Mikko Rantanen trade -- scored a pair in the second period, and the Canes never looked back. On the Devils' side, injuries forced Brenden Dillon and Cody Glass out of the game, while Luke Hughes left in the third period but was able to return. Full recap.

play 0:44 Logan Stankoven's 2nd goal gives Hurricanes a 3-0 lead Logan Stankoven notches his second goal of the game to give the Hurricanes a 3-0 lead.

Maple Leafs 6, Senators 2

Toronto leads 1-0

The first skirmish in the Battle of Ontario goes to the home side, as the Leafs never let the Senators get very close in this one. Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Mitch Marner scored in the first, John Tavares and William Nylander tallied in the second, while Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies put the game away in the third. Drake Batherson and Ridly Greig -- scorer of a controversial empty-net goal against Toronto in 2024 -- scored for Ottawa. Full recap.

play 0:42 William Nylander zips home a goal to pad the Maple Leafs' lead William Nylander zips the puck past the goalie to give the Maple Leafs a 4-1 lead.

Golden Knights 4, Wild 2

Vegas leads 1-0

In Sunday's nightcap, the two teams played an evenly matched first two periods, as Vegas carried a 2-1 lead into the third. Then, Brett Howden worked his magic, scoring a goal to pad the Knights' lead 2:28 into that frame, and putting the game to bed with an empty-netter that beat the buzzer. The Wild were led by Matt Boldy, who had two goals, both assisted by Kirill Kaprizov. Full recap.