Colin Blackwell joins Scott Van Pelt after scoring the winning goal for the Stars in Game 2 against the Avalanche. (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Seven of eight first-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs have begun, and No. 8 gets rolling on Tuesday.

The Battle of Florida between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers begins anew (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), with both clubs looking like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

Cats-Bolts is the third game of four Tuesday on the ESPN family of networks, following New Jersey-Carolina (6 p.m. ET, ESPN) and Ottawa-Toronto (7:30 p.m., ESPN2), and preceding the nightcap, Minnesota-Vegas (11 p.m. ET, ESPN).

What are the key storylines heading into Tuesday's games? Who are the key players to watch?

Read on for game previews with statistical insights from ESPN Research, recaps of what went down Monday night, and the Three Stars of Monday Night from Arda Öcal.

Matchup notes

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

Game 2 (CAR leads 1-0) | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 1 sure did not go as planned for the Devils. A win at the legendarily loud Lenovo Center would've been stretching it, but losing Brenden Dillon, Cody Glass and Luke Hughes to injury was not an ideal outcome either.

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

They'll hope to rebound Tuesday before the series shifts to Newark. Closing the shot attempt differential might help, as the famously possession-savvy Hurricanes held a 45-24 edge on shots on goal in Game 1.

For years, the knock on Carolina was that it lacked that one goal scorer who could get the Canes over the hump in the playoffs. Many observers thought the Canes had acquired such a player in Mikko Rantanen in January. Ironically, it was the player Carolina acquired in its subsequent trade of Rantanen to Dallas -- Logan Stankoven -- who scored two goals in Game 1. Will he add to that total in Game 2?

Of note heading into Tuesday's game, the Devils have come back to win a playoff series after losing the first game 11 out of 26 times (42%); that figure drops to 20% if they fall behind 0-2. The Hurricanes have won six of their past seven series after winning Game 1.

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 2 (TOR leads 1-0) | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

The atmosphere was intense for Game 1, and the Maple Leafs' "Core Four" led the way: Mitch Marner (one goal, two assists), William Nylander (one goal, one assist), John Tavares (one goal, one assist) and Auston Matthews (two assists) each filled up the scoresheet. A continuation of that output will obviously help Toronto overwhelm its provincial neighbor.

Slowing down the Maple Leafs could depend on discipline, according to Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk. "We took too many penalties, they scored on [them] and that's the game," Tkachuk told reporters after Game 1. "So that's on us. We've got to be more disciplined."

The Sens will also need to capitalize on their chances. According to Stathletes, Ottawa had five high-danger scoring chances in this game, and produced only two goals.

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1 | 8:30 p.m ET | ESPN

This is the fourth time that the two Sunshine State franchises have met in the postseason, and all four of the meetings have occurred since 2021.

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Create A Bracket

In each instance, the winner of the series has gone on to reach the Stanley Cup Final -- Lightning in 2021 and 2022; Panthers in 2024 -- while the 2021 Lightning and 2024 Panthers won it all.

Unsurprisingly, Nikita Kucherov is Tampa Bay's leading scorer against Florida, with 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 15 games. Aleksander Barkov is the Panthers' leading scorer against the Lightning, with 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 15 games.

The two teams split their meetings in the regular season, with the Lightning winning the most recent, 5-1 on April 15.

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights

Game 2 (VGK leads 1-0) | 11 p.m. ET | ESPN

The underdog Wild set a physical tone to the series in Game 1, outhitting the Golden Knights 54-29, but the hosts emerged with a 4-2 victory. Tomas Hertl, Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden (two) were the goal scorers for Vegas, and Matt Boldy was responsible for both Minnesota goals.

Howden, who had never scored double-digit goals until his 23 this season, earned praise from coach Bruce Cassidy after Game 1. "He didn't change his game," Cassidy told reporters. "He played physical. He's part of our penalty kill. He's always out when the goalie's out, typically one of the six guys we use a lot because of his versatility. He can play wing. He can take draws as a center. He's been real good for us all year and good again tonight."

Sunday's game was the NHL debut for 2024 first-round pick Zeev Buium, who just finished his season with the University of Denver. He played 13 minutes, 37 seconds and finished with one shot on goal.

Arda's three stars from Monday night

The greatest goal scorer in NHL history just keeps finding the back of the net. He had two goals, including the overtime winner, as the Caps won 3-2 despite a valiant third-period effort from Montreal to tie it.

Connor had the game-winning goal in the third period for the second straight game, as Winnipeg takes both games at home for the 2-0 series lead on the Blues.

Further proof that the Oilers are never out of the game, McDavid helped erase a 4-0 deficit with a goal and three assists. But it was all for naught after a late goal lifted the Kings to a 6-5 win in a thrilling Game 1.

Monday's scores

Capitals 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

Washington leads 1-0

Much of the regular season was spent focused on Alex Ovechkin's "Gr8 Chase" of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record, and he scored No. 895 on April 6. It turns out, Ovi likes the spotlight. The Capitals superstar opened the scoring in Game 1, and bookended it with the overtime winner -- his first ever in the postseason, believe it or not -- as the Caps survived Game 1 following Nick Suzuki's tying goal with 4:15 remaining. Full recap.

play 1:51 Alex Ovechkin's OT goal wins Game 1 for Capitals Alex Ovechkin's second goal of the game is an overtime winner that gives the Capitals a 1-0 series lead vs. the Canadiens.

Jets 2, Blues 1

Winnipeg leads 2-0

Game 1 in this series was tightly contested until the Jets took over in the third period. That trend continued Monday, with the score tied at 1 entering the third period before Winnipeg's Kyle Connor scored at the 1:43 mark. Connor's linemate Mark Scheifele assisted on the game winner and opened the scoring, giving him a league-leading five points this postseason. Full recap.

play 0:40 Kyle Connor scores clutch goal to put Jets ahead in 3rd period Kyle Connor extends Winnipeg's lead after a clutch goal early in the 3rd period vs. St. Louis.

Stars 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

Series tied 1-1

The series that every observer thought would be the closest in the first round didn't look that way in Game 1, as the Avs ran over the Stars en route to a 5-1 win. Game 2 was much more in line with expectations, as the two Western powerhouses needed overtime to settle things. Colin Blackwell was the hero for Dallas, scoring with 2:14 remaining in OT. Full recap.

play 0:50 Colin Blackwell comes up with big OT winner for Stars Colin Blackwell sends the Stars faithful into jubilation with a great overtime winner to tie the series at 1-1 vs. the Avalanche.

Kings 6, Oilers 5

Los Angeles leads 1-0

Monday's nightcap was a delight for those who like offensive hockey and were willing to stay up late. The Kings roared out to a four-goal lead late in the second period before Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl scored to pull within three with six seconds remaining in the period. The two teams traded goals to start the third before the Oilers notched three in a row, capped by Connor McDavid's goal with 1:28 remaining to tie it at 5. But Kings fans still went home happy after Phillip Danault answered with 42 seconds left. Full recap.