Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary will miss the remainder of the playoffs following meniscus surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

Fehervary, 25, sustained the injury to his right knee during an April 15 game against the New York Islanders. He underwent a surgical procedure on Monday.

Fehervary recorded career-high totals in assists (20), points (25) and rating (plus-18) in 81 games this season.

He has totaled 75 points (22 goals, 53 assists) and a plus-13 rating in 299 career games since being selected by the Capitals in the second round of the 2018 NHL draft.

Washington will look to Alexander Alexeyev, Ethan Bear and Dylan McIlrath to help fill the void in his absence. The Caps lead 1-0 in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series with the Montreal Canadiens, with Game 2 on Wednesday night in Washington.