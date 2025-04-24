Best Stanley Cup playoff records in an NHL season

Open Extended Reactions

No franchise has dominated the NHL quite like the Montreal Canadiens.

Since the NHL was created in 1917, the Canadiens, one of the league's Original Six, have won 23 Stanley Cup titles, 10 more than any other franchise.

The Canadiens have had several impressive runs to the Cup, including the 1923-24 and 1959-60 Montreal clubs that went undefeated through the postseason.

Here is a look at the teams with the best record in a single Stanley Cup playoff run:

