Montreal forward Patrik Laine did not attend the Canadiens' morning skate before Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Friday against the visiting Washington Capitals.

Per the team, Laine did not participate because of a maintenance day.

Laine was benched by head coach Martin St. Louis for the entire third period of the Canadiens' 3-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 2 on Wednesday in Washington.

He has one assist and a minus-2 rating in the first two games of the series. The Capitals hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven set.

Laine, 27, recorded 33 points (20 goals, 13 assists) in 52 games during his first season with the Canadiens.

A seven-time 20-goal scorer, Laine has 421 points (224 goals, 197 assists) in 532 games for the Winnipeg Jets, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal. He was the second overall pick by the Jets in the 2016 NHL draft.