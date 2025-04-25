Open Extended Reactions

The Edmonton Oilers are making a goaltender change, putting Calvin Pickard in the crease for Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

Looking to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination, the Oilers are turning to Pickard after Stuart Skinner yielded 11 goals on 58 shots as the Kings captured a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Pickard relieved Skinner midway through the third period of Game 2 on Wednesday, allowing one goal on three shots.

The journeyman goaltender was asked Friday afternoon how he plans to approach Game 3.

"The same way I've approached every game as an Oiler: go out and do my job and give our team a chance to win," Pickard said. "Obviously the last two games didn't go as planned in all facets, but we know we have a better effort in this locker room and we know we're going to do that tonight."

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after Game 2 that he would get together with his coaching staff and decide on a starting goaltender. But Knoblauch added that he believed Skinner was not at fault for the team's defensive troubles in this series.

"I don't think there's been any bad goals. There's been a lot of goals, but the chances that we're giving up are Grade A's," Knoblauch said. "I'm not sure that are many, 'Geez, where's the save there?' It's been very difficult for a goaltender playing. More structure and the less we're giving up those opportunities, it's a lot easier for Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard playing."

Pickard, 33, posted a 22-10-1 record with a 2.71 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 36 games (31 starts) during the regular season. Skinner, 26, was 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 save percentage over 51 games (50 starts) during the regular season.

Information from ESPN's Ryan S. Clark and Field Level Media was used in this report.