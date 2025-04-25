Open Extended Reactions

MONTREAL -- Montreal's Patrik Laine is out for Friday's Game 3 of the Canadiens' first-round playoff series against Washington because of an upper-body injury.

Laine missed the team's morning skate, and the Canadiens said he will be evaluated daily.

Laine, 27, was benched for the third period of Wednesday's 3-1 loss in Game 2 after a difficult first two periods. Kasperi Kapanen replaced Laine, while defenseman Arber Xhekaj was inserted into the lineup for Jayden Struble.

The Capitals lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Laine, known for his dangerous shot, hasn't scored in his past seven games.

The Canadiens acquired Laine and a second-round draft pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets last summer for defenseman Jordan Harris.

Laine had 20 goals, including 15 on the power play, and 13 assists in 52 games this season after missing the first two months with a knee injury.

"We have some guys battling things, so we'll see what we start with tonight," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said earlier Friday. "Obviously in a series, during games, you make adjustments. That's part of a best-of-seven."

Montreal is hosting its first playoff game in front of a sold-out crowd since 2017. The Canadiens played in an empty, or reduced-capacity, Bell Centre during their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021.