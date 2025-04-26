Open Extended Reactions

Montreal Canadiens starting goalie Sam Montembeault left in the second period of Game 3 of their series against the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

The reason for Montembeault's exit was not immediately known. He was replaced by rookie Jakub Dobes, who made his playoff debut.

Montembeault left the crease with 8:21 remaining in the second period and the score tied 2-2. Replays showed him reaching for the back of his left leg after making a save on Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Montembeault has stopped 11 of 13 shots. For the series, he has stopped 58 of 63 shots (.921 save percentage) with a 2.49 goals-against average.

Dobes, 23, was 7-4-3 in 16 games for the Canadiens in the regular season with a .909 save percentage. Dobes had a win over the Capitals on Jan. 10, stopping 15 shots in a 3-2 overtime win.

Montembeault was the Canadiens' primary starter in the regular season, appearing in 62 games and going 31-24-7 with a .902 save percentage and a 2.82 goals-against average. He had 7.6 goals saved above expected.

The Capitals led the opening-round series 2-0 as the action shifted to Montreal.