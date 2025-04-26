Open Extended Reactions

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Without suspended winger Brandon Hagel in the lineup, the Tampa Bay Lightning stormed back to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-1 Saturday, cutting their deficit in this Eastern Conference first-round series to 2-1.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots, and Tampa Bay registered five unanswered goals in front of a stunned crowd at Amerant Bank Arena that was hoping to celebrate a commanding 3-0 series lead in this playoff matinee.

Hagel was suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday night for what it labeled "an extremely forceful body check to an unsuspecting opponent" that injured Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov in Game 2 at Amalie Arena.

Barkov, Florida's captain, returned to action in Game 3, registering five shots in his 18:52 time on the ice. But it wasn't enough, as Tampa Bay set up a pivotal Game 4 on Monday and handed Florida its first postseason loss since Game 6 of last season's Stanley Cup Final.

"Obviously, we had a great start," Barkov said. "We did the right things, but they're a great team also. They played really well and won the game today. All we've got to do is learn."

Tampa Bay's offense came alive, with goals from Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point, Nick Paul and Luke Glendening. Anthony Cirelli added an empty-netter with five minutes left, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists.

"To be honest, you would have never known sitting in the locker room after Game 2 that we were down 0-2," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "And, so, riding into this game wasn't going to guarantee the result, but I knew damn well how the effort was going to be. And they delivered"

Paul gave the Lightning their first lead of the series when he slipped a shot just inside the pad of Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period. Guentzel made it a two-goal lead just 21 seconds into the third before the Lightning pulled away later in the period.

Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Panthers, his third of the series. Bobrovsky finished with 17 saves in the loss.

Vasilevskiy had given up seven goals in the first two games but was huge on Saturday. He bounced back from an early Panthers punch and withstood a flurry of Florida shots in the second and third.

Tkachuk, who scored twice in the opener, got on the board 2:43 into the game when he tapped a feed from Sam Bennett past Vasilevskiy, giving the star his 20th playoff goal with the Panthers. The Lightning responded when Guentzel's shot bounced off Point and past Bobrovsky later in the first to give the NHL's highest-scoring team in the regular season its first goal in nearly five periods.

In addition to Barkov's return, Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad was also back with his team. The veteran blueliner returned from a 20-game suspension for violating the NHL and NHL Players' Association's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.