DENVER -- Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog scored his first NHL goal in nearly three years in the second period of his club's 4-0 Game 4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Facing a 2-1 series deficit, the Avalanche and their crowd erupted soon after Landeskog's snap shot went into the net. He was quickly greeted by teammates along the boards and hugged by Nathan MacKinnon after he made his way over to the bench. Landeskog's goal came off an assist from Brock Nelson and gave the Avalanche a 3-0 lead.

It was Landeskog's first tally since June 20, 2022, against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals. He helped the Avalanche hoist the Cup six days later.

The 32-year-old Landeskog was sidelined for three regular seasons because of a chronically injured right knee. He made his return in Game 3 -- some 1,032 days since his last NHL game.

Landeskog's injury traces back to the 2020 "bubble" season when he was accidentally sliced above the knee by the skate of teammate Cale Makar in a playoff game against Dallas. Landeskog eventually underwent a cartilage transplant procedure on May 10, 2023, and has been on long-term injured reserve.

In the days between Game 3 and Game 4, Landeskog told reporters that his right knee felt "really good." In that first game, Landeskog started alongside MacKinnon and Martin Necas, and finished with a team-leading six hits in 13:16 of ice time.

"Felt great in all areas tonight in terms of being back," Landeskog said at the time. "Very special night regardless of the outcome."

In his second game, he finished with two points, three shots, two hits and 21 shifts in a victory that evened the series at 2-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.