Home teams are on a tear in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, going 19-8 thus far. Will that trend continue Monday?

The early matchup is Game 4 of the Battle of Florida, and the festivities have become heated; Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel was given a major penalty for his hit on Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov in Game 2, and subsequently suspended for Game 3. In that game, Matthew Tkachuk leveled a hard hit on Jake Guentzel but did not receive the same punishment. What will transpire in Game 4?

In the nightcap, the clash of West titans continues, as the Colorado Avalanche look to keep the momentum going after their 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 4 on Saturday.

Read on for game previews with statistical insights from ESPN Research, recaps of what went down in Sunday's games, and the Three Stars of Sunday Night from Arda Öcal.

Matchup notes

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers

Game 4 (FLA leads 2-1) | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Teams that hold a 2-1 series lead have gone on to win the best-of-seven matchup 69% of the time in Stanley Cup playoff history. The Panthers have won two out of three best-of-seven series when holding a 2-1 lead, and the Lightning are 6-7 all time when trailing 2-1.

Jake Guentzel had three points (goal, two assists) in Game 3, and his 40 career playoff goals are third most among active U.S.-born players, trailing Patrick Kane (53) and Chris Kreider (48).

With his win in Game 3, Andrei Vasilevskiy now has 67 for his postseason career, second most among active goaltenders (behind Marc-Andre Fleury, who has 92), and one behind Andy Moog for 11th on the all-time list.

Matthew Tkachuk scored his third goal of the series in Game 3, and became the third player in franchise history with 20 career playoffs goals (Carter Verhaeghe 26, Sam Reinhart 22); he is also the third Panther to record 50 playoff points for the club (Aleksander Barkov 62, Verhaeghe 54).

Aaron Ekblad's return from suspension didn't go so well. According to Stathletes, Ekblad and Gustav Forsling played 10:50 together at 5-on-5, and the Lightning scored three goals while they were on the ice.

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

Game 5 (series tied 2-2) | 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

With the series tied 2-2, history is on the Stars' side: Colorado is 11-12 when a series is tied 2-2. Dallas has gone 18-14 in the same scenario.

Nathan MacKinnon is up to 52 career playoff goals, which is six away from tying Peter Forsberg for second in Avalanche/Nordiques franchise history; Joe Sakic is first with 84.

Gabriel Landeskog made his return to the ice in Game 3 for the first time since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, and scored a goal in Game 4, the 28th playoff goal of his career.

Mikko Rantanen (formerly of the Avs, now of the Stars) has only one point (an assist) through four games, but it's not for a lack of trying; he has 12 shots on goal, which is second most on the team this postseason (Roope Hintz has 13).

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger was pulled in Game 4, just the fourth time in 49 career playoff starts he has played 40 minutes or less. Since 2022, Oettinger has the second-most postseason wins (25), behind Sergei Bobrovsky (34).

Arda's three stars from Sunday night

Svechnikov potted a hat trick in Newark against the Devils to secure a 3-1 series lead for the Canes with a 5-2 win. Svechnikov is the only Hurricanes/Whalers player in franchise history with a hat trick in the playoffs (he now has two); this is the Hurricanes/Whalers 45th season in the NHL (205th playoff game).

His two goals in the third period tied the game 3-3, setting the stage for the Oilers to win and tie up the series. Bouchard is now the fourth defenseman to have back-to-back, multi-goal games in Stanley Cup playoff history.

After two points over the first three games of the series, Neighbors scored a goal and added two assists as the Blues emphatically tied the series at two with a 5-1 victory in Game 4.

Sunday's scores

St. Louis Blues 5, Winnipeg Jets 1

Series tied 2-2 | Game 5 Wednesday

Although he is the overwhelming favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goalie in the regular season, Connor Hellebuyck is not having a great time this postseason. He was pulled in the third period of this loss, after giving up five goals on 18 shots. Although Winnipeg's Kyle Connor opened the scoring in this game, the Blues charged back with five straight goals off the sticks of Jake Neighbours, Tyler Tucker, Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk and Robert Thomas. The home team has won each game this series. Will that continue in Game 5 in Winnipeg? Full recap.

play 0:51 Tyler Tucker puts the Blues ahead with a goal Tyler Tucker scores in the second period to give the Blues a 2-1 lead over the Jets.

Carolina Hurricanes 5, New Jersey Devils 2

CAR leads 3-1 | Game 5 Tuesday

After the Canes went up 3-0, the Devils punched back with two second-period goals, and Carolina starting goalie Frederik Andersen was knocked out after a collision with New Jersey's Timo Meier. However, 3-2 was as close as the Devils would get, as Brent Burns added a goal at 14:14 of the third, and Andrei Svechnikov finished off his hat trick with an empty-net goal to seal the deal. Full recap.

play 2:05 Andrei Svechnikov scores his second career playoff hat trick Andrei Svechnikov lit the ice with his second career playoff hat trick in Game 4 vs. the Devils.

Washington Capitals 5, Montreal Canadiens 2

WSH leads 3-1 | Game 5 Wednesday

The Bell Centre was rocking again for this one. Dylan Strome started the scoring at 1:25 of the second, but the Canadiens charged back with two straight to end the period (from Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield, both on the power play). However, the Caps proved they were the better team on Sunday, pouring in two goals against a goaltender and then two empty-netters to put the game well out of reach. Full recap.

play 0:39 Andrew Mangiapane's big-time goal gives Caps a lead in the 3rd period Andrew Mangiapane notches a big-time goal to give the Capitals a lead late in the third period.

Edmonton Oilers 4, Los Angeles Kings 3 (OT)

Series tied 2-2 | Game 5 Tuesday

Another back-and-forth contest for these two teams. The Kings held a 3-1 lead heading into the third, thanks to goals from Trevor Moore, Warren Foegele and Kevin Fiala. But the Oilers came all the way back, thanks to a pair of goals by Evan Bouchard (both of which were assisted by Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid) to send the game to overtime. Draisaitl scored the pivotal goal there, on the power play, with just 1:42 left in the first session. Full recap.