Open Extended Reactions

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj and Washington Capitals blueliner Dylan McIlrath were both fined the maximum amount by the NHL on Monday for unsportsmanlike conduct that took place during pregame warmups before Sunday's Game 4.

Xhekaj was fined $3,385.42 and McIlrath $2,018.23, the maximum allowable under the CBA based on the players' salaries.

The Canadiens and Capitals were also fined $25,000 each.

Xhekaj logged 12:51 of ice time in the Capitals' 5-2 win to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

McIlrath dressed for warmups but did not play. He has yet to play in the postseason.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Washington.