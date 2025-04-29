Aaron Ekblad not called for a penalty on this forearm hit to Brandon Hagel (0:39)

It seems such a short time ago that all 16 teams began the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs with a clean slate. On Tuesday night, two teams could have their postseason runs ended.

The Ottawa Senators won an overtime thriller in front of their home fans in Game 4 to avoid a sweep, but face a 3-1 deficit to the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into Game 5.

The New Jersey Devils got their home win in Game 3, but lost decisively in Game 4 and face the same deficit to the Carolina Hurricanes with Game 5 on tap in Raleigh.

Can both teams stave off elimination to get another home game out of the 2025 postseason?

Meanwhile in the Western Conference, both series involving Pacific Division teams are tied 2-2 heading back to the higher seed's domain. Which teams will take pivotal Games 5 in Vegas Golden Knights-Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings-Edmonton Oilers?

Read on for game previews with statistical insights from ESPN Research, recaps of what went down in Monday's games, and the Three Stars of Monday Night from Arda Öcal.

Matchup notes

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 5 (TOR leads 3-1) | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Games 2-4 marked the 11th time in the past 20 years that teams have gone to overtime three straight times in a playoff series.

Jake Sanderson's game-winning overtime goal was the first of his career, and he became the ninth defenseman age 22 or younger with an OT goal in the playoffs (and the first for the Senators).

Veteran David Perron scored his first playoff goal with the Senators, the fourth team with which he has scored a postseason goal (Blues, Golden Knights, Ducks).

Matthew Knies scored his sixth career playoff goal, which is tied for the fourth most by a Maple Leafs player age 22 or younger since 1976-77, behind Auston Matthews (12), Wendel Clark (11) and Russ Courtnall (8).

Toronto defensemen have scored five goals this postseason, the most by any team, a surprising outcome given that the Leafs had the fewest goals by defensemen in the regular season (21).

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

Game 5 (CAR leads 3-1) | 7:30 p.m. ET | TBS

The Devils have outscored the Hurricanes at 5-on-5 in the series (7-5), but trail on their own power plays (0-1), the Canes' power plays (0-4) and when the net is empty (0-2).

Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen was knocked out of Game 4 following a collision with Devils forward Timo Meier. Meier has not scored on Andersen during this series, but scored on his first shot on goal against backup goalie Pyotr Kochetkov.

Andersen's status is up in the air for Game 5, but he is the current leader among playoff goaltenders in goals-against average (1.59) this postseason, and is second among qualified goalies in save percentage (.936).

Andrei Svechnikov scored his second career playoff hat trick in Game 4. He has two for his career and is the only player in Hurricanes/Whalers franchise history to score a playoff hat trick.

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights

Game 5 (series tied 2-2) | 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 4 broke one streak and continued another. Ivan Barbashev's OT winner snapped a three-game losing streak for Vegas in playoff OT games, while the loss for Minnesota makes it five straight defeats in home playoff games that go to the extra session.

Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson made 42 saves in the loss, his second career playoff game with 40 or more. He is the only goaltender in franchise history with multiple 40-save games in the playoffs.

Kirill Kaprizov registered an assist in the Game 4 loss, giving him eight points in four games this postseason, one behind the leaders.

Vegas forward Tomas Hertl is on a heater. His goal in Game 4 is his third this postseason, and he has eight goals in his past nine games going back to March 22.

The Wild have been mostly effective at keeping Jack Eichel off the score sheet. He had one assist in Game 4, his first point of the series after a team-leading 94 points in the regular season.

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

Game 5 (series tied 2-2) | 10 p.m. ET | TBS

With his two-goal outing in Game 4, Evan Bouchard became the fourth defenseman in Stanley Cup playoff history to have back-to-back multigoal games, joining Rob Blake (2002), Al Iafrate (1993) and Denis Potvin (1981).

Leon Draisaitl -- who scored the OT game winner in Game 4 -- now has eight four-point games in his playoff career. That's the fourth most in Oilers history, behind Wayne Gretzky (20), Mark Messier (10) and Jari Kurri (10).

Tied with Draisaitl for the playoff scoring lead is Kings winger Adrian Kempe, who is also tied for the goals lead with four. Kempe had 19 total points in 22 previous playoff games, all with the Kings.

Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper has been busy, facing 134 shots, which is the second most among postseason goaltenders (Gustavsson is first with 136). Kuemper's current .881 save percentage is the second worst of his playoff career, narrowly ahead of the .879 he generated while backstopping the Wild for two games in the 2013 playoffs.

Arda's three stars from Monday night

Johnston scored his first goal of the 2025 postseason nine seconds in, which is tied for the fifth fastest goal to start a game in Stanley Cup playoff history. He had himself a night, with two goals and an assist in the Stars' win.

Rantanen scored his first postseason goal with the Stars, against his old team. Rantanen became the seventh different player in NHL history to score a playoff goal against a team with which he previously tallied 100-plus postseason points. The others: Jaromir Jagr (2012 and 2008 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins), Brett Hull (2002, 2001, and 1999 vs. St. Louis Blues), Wayne Gretzky (1992, 1990, 1989 vs. Edmonton Oilers), Jari Kurri (1992 vs. Oilers), Paul Coffey (1992 vs. Oilers) and Bernie Geoffrion (1967 vs. Montreal Canadiens).

3. Jon Cooper

Coach, Tampa Bay Lightning

His postgame quotes keep getting better and better, to the point where he deserves a star tonight for saying, "I'm sick of talking about hits," -- then asking the media for their thoughts. Love it.

Monday's scores

Florida Panthers 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

FLA leads 3-1 | Game 5 Wednesday

After an exciting, but scoreless, first period, the game heated up even more in the second. Anton Lundell opened the scoring for the Panthers, and Aaron Ekblad delivered a vicious hit to Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel; the call was not penalized on the ice, and Hagel would have to leave the game. Thereafter, the Lightning scored two goals within 11 seconds from Mitchell Chaffee and Erik Cernak to take the lead well into the third period. But then in another span of 11 seconds, the Panthers pulled off the same feat, with goals by Ekblad and Seth Jones, sending the building into a frenzy. Carter Verhaeghe added an empty-netter for insurance. Full recap.

Dallas Stars 6, Colorado Avalanche 2

DAL leads 3-2 | Game 6 Thursday

As wild as the opening game was on Monday night, this one looked to be going down the same road early. Dallas' Wyatt Johnston scored nine seconds into the game, which is the fastest goal ever to start a playoff game in Stars franchise history. Fellow young Star Thomas Harley joined him on the scoresheet with 45 seconds left in the first. From there on, Dallas kept Colorado at arm's length, with a second-period goal from Mikko Rantanen, another from Johnston and one from Mason Marchment, followed by an empty-netter from Roope Hintz to put an exclamation point on the proceedings. Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored in te second, but that was not nearly enough on this night. Full recap.