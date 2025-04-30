Tim Stutzle's goal makes it 3-0 Senators with under three minutes left in Game 5 vs. the Maple Leafs. (0:27)

The first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs has heated up, and the end of many series is approaching. How many teams will move on with clinching games Wednesday night?

There are two potential elimination games on the docket. First up is Montreal Canadiens-Washington Capitals (7 p.m., ESPN), with Alex Ovechkin & Co. on the verge of sealing the deal over the Habs.

Staggered just 30 minutes later is the possible final game of the 2025 edition of the Battle of Florida (7:30 p.m., ESPN2). Will the Florida Panthers get win No. 4 or can the Tampa Bay Lightning draw the series to 3-2?

Finally, the St. Louis Blues visit the Winnipeg Jets (9:30 p.m., ESPN) in a series that sits at 2-2 following the first four, including major intrigue as leading Vezina Trophy candidate Connor Hellebuyck continues to struggle in goal.

Read on for game previews with statistical insights from ESPN Research, recaps of what went down in Monday's games, and the Three Stars of Monday Night from Arda Öcal.

Matchup notes

Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals

Game 5 (WSH leads 3-1) | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Historically, teams that have a 3-1 series lead have gone on to win the series 90.8% of the time in Stanley Cup playoff history. The Capitals' record in that scenario is 8-5, which is 62%.

Cole Caufield is taking many shots. His 21 shots on goal are the second most in the playoffs (trailing Nathan MacKinnon, with 31), and he has had 11 shot attempts blocked, which is tied for second most in the playoffs, behind Jack Eichel.

Rookie defenseman Lane Hutson is the sixth first-year blueliner in playoff history to record at least five assists in his first postseason series, joining Ray Bourque (1980), Janne Niinimaa (1997), Erik Karlsson (2010), Marc-Andre Gragnani (2011) and Quinn Hughes (2020).

Alex Ovechkin has scored the most goals in NHL regular-season history, and he is 13th on the all-time playoff list with 75. His next will tie Mario Lemieux for 12th.

Anthony Beauvillier is the fst player in Capitals history to record an assist in each of his first four playoff games with the club, and the fourth with at least one point, following Dave Christian (five GP in 1984), Adam Oates (four GP in 1998) and Mike Knuble (five GP in 2010).

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 5 (FLA leads 3-1) | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

In the 2025 playoffs, home teams have a 23-10 record. That script has flipped in the Battle of Florida series as the road team has won three of four games.

The Panthers are 5-0 all-time when leading a playoff series 3-1, closing out three of the previous series in Game 5. The Lightning are 1-5 all-time in a best-of-seven series when trailing 1-3.

Lightning forward Jake Guentzel is tied with Brad Marchand for the fourth most playoff goals since 2017 (40), behind Nathan MacKinnon (51), Leon Draisaitl (44) and Brayden Point (44).

Andrei Vasilevskiy has been doing his part: He allowed five goals combined in Games 2-4 (.936 save percentage) after allowing six goals in Game 1 (.647).

Matthew Tkachuk is tied with Nate Schmidt for the Panthers' goal-scoring lead this series (three), and has 20 in 48 career playoff games with Florida; that is third most in franchise history, behind Sam Reinhart (22 in 59) and Carter Verhaeghe (27 in 65).

With each game and win, Sergei Bobrovsky adds to his lead in each category since the start of the 2023 playoffs (47 games played, 31 wins).

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets

Game 5 (series tied 2-2) | 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck has encountered another postseason rough patch. He allowed 11 goals combined in the past two games, and has now allowed four-plus goals in 10 of 14 starts the past three postseasons. That is a 71% rate, and his regular-season rate for that same stat is 17% in the same three-season span.

After starting the series hot -- with five points in the first two games, both wins for the Jets -- Mark Scheifele has been pointless in the two losses in Games 3 and 4. Kyle Connor has been just slightly better, with four points in the first two and just one goal in the ensuing two.

Although the Jets outshot the Blues 31-23, Jordan Binnington was up to the task in Game 4, stopping all but one. Overall this postseason, Binnington has a .907 save percentage and 2.29 goals-against average. In the Blues' Stanley Cup run in 2019, he finished with a .914 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average.

In-season trade addition Cam Fowler is playing in his first postseason since 2017, and he's making up for lost time, leading the Blues with eight points (one goal, seven assists) through four games. Fowler's career-high postseason point total was 10 in 16 games in the 2015 playoffs.

Arda's three stars from Tuesday night

Ullmark recorded his first career playoff shut out, becoming the second goalie in Senators franchise history (with Craig Anderson) to secure a shutout in a potential elimination game.

Two goals, including the overtime winner, to cap a three-point night to send the Hurricanes to the second round with a 5-4 win. The Canes scored three goals in four minutes in the second to tie the game after going down 3-0 early. This was Aho's 10th career postseason power-play goal, which ties Eric Staal for the franchise record.

Tkachuk and Stutzle are the first Senators teammates to have three points when facing elimination in franchise history. They'll get another chance at it Thursday at home.

Tuesday's scores

Ottawa Senators 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 0

TOR leads 3-2 | Game 6 Thursday

Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark faced questions heading into this postseason, as his playoff career performances had not been up to par with his regular-season success. On this night at least, he was stellar. Ullmark stopped all 29 shots the Maple Leafs directed at him, and the Senators got goals from Thomas Chabot and Dylan Cozens, with empty-netters by Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk capping the evening. Full recap.

play 0:32 Dylan Cozens doubles lead for Senators in Game 5 Dylan Cozens' goal in the third period gives the Senators some breathing room in Game 5 vs. the Maple Leafs.

Carolina Hurricanes 5, New Jersey Devils 4 (2OT)

CAR wins 4-1, plays winner of WSH-MTL

It was a wild one on Tuesday night in Raleigh, with eight goals between the two teams through two periods. The goalies shut it down for 40 minutes thereafter, with the teams going scoreless in the third period and first overtime. It wasn't until 4:17 of the second OT when Sebastian Aho scored the game- and series-winning goal. Full recap.

play 0:43 Sebastian Aho slots in a goal for Hurricanes Sebastian Aho answers with the Hurricanes' fourth goal of the second period to tie the game 4-4 vs. the Devils.

Vegas Golden Knights 3, Minnesota Wild 2 (OT)

VGK leads 3-2 | Game 6 Thursday

The teams traded a pair of goals early on the same Minnesota power play -- William Karlsson scoring short-handed and Kirill Kaprizov notching the power-play tally -- and Mark Stone capped off the first period with a goal at 13:24. The score would remain 2-1 Knights until 3:31 of the third, when Matt Boldy tied things the game at two. The Knights needed just 4:05 of the first OT period to score the game-winner off the stick of Brett Howden. Full recap.

play 1:09 Brett Howden nets OT winner for Golden Knights to seal Game 5 Brett Howden's close-range snap shot finds the back of the net to win it in overtime for the Golden Knights and claim a 3-2 series lead vs. the Wild.

Edmonton Oilers 3, Los Angeles Kings 1

EDM leads 3-2 | Game 6 Thursday

After wins in the first two games of the series, the Kings are now looking up at the Oilers -- the team that has beaten them the past three postseasons. The Kings were on the board first via an Andrei Kuzmenko power-play goal in the second, but Evander Kane would tie things up less than three minutes later. The eventual game-winner came off the stick of Mattias Janmark 7:12 into the third, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added an empty-net goal to put the game further out of reach. Full recap.