After the New Jersey Devils saw their season end in double overtime Tuesday night, goaltender Jacob Markstrom wanted to express his frustration via his stick. He thought about boomeranging it to the boards. Instead, he swung it hard against his goalpost, breaking it in half.

Sebastian Aho's goal at 4:17 of the second overtime in Game 5 gave the Carolina Hurricanes a 5-4 win and a 4-1 series victory over the Devils. It was the first puck Markstrom had fly by him in 37 consecutive shots on goal, dating to the second period. That included 18 saves he made in overtime, as Carolina marauded a short-handed and exhausted Devils defense but couldn't solve the 35-year-old goalie.

"That was one of the better goaltending performances that I've witnessed," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said of Markstrom, who finished with 49 saves. "He let in a few early that he'd like to have back. But once he got dialed in, you're thinking it'll have to bank off somebody, because we're not beating him."

Markstrom's frustration wasn't just with the overtime goal. The Devils built a 3-0 lead in the first period. Carolina scored three times in the first 5:40 of the second period to erase it. New Jersey responded with a Nico Hischier goal, only to have Aho knot the score at 4 moments later.

"We put up four goals on the road," Markstrom said. "We should have brought it home. It should have been enough."

But as his teammates noted, Markstrom's effort in the overtimes should have been enough to have found a way to win Game 5.

"We were under siege. He was outstanding. We were reeling," coach Sheldon Keefe said.

"He played unbelievable. Marky kept us in that first overtime," Hischier said. "I feel bad for him because he battled his ass off."

Markstrom was acquired by the Devils last offseason in a high-profile deal with the Calgary Flames that was intended to fix the team's goaltending, which ranked 30th in 2023-24. He won 26 times in 49 games with a .900 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average. He was outstanding, for the most part, in the playoffs: .911 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average in five games.

But Markstrom couldn't overcome two things in the postseason for the Devils. The first were their injuries. Already without star center Jack Hughes, who had season-ending shoulder surgery, the Devils saw defensemen Luke Hughes, Johnathan Kovacevic and Brenden Dillon leave the series with injuries, with defensemen Jonas Siegenthaler and Dougie Hamilton playing at less than 100%.

"We had a few guys go down in the series. A few guys step up and battle. We've got to get better. We don't like the result," forward Timo Meier said.

The other factor was the Devils special teams. Their power play was officially 0-for-15. Their penalty kill allowed six goals on 19 Carolina power plays.

"That's why we lost the series for sure. We couldn't get the power play going. That's on those guys, including me, that are on the ice. That's definitely frustrating," Hischier said.

But the Devils gutted out the series, pushing Carolina to double overtime in an elimination game despite those deficiencies.

"There's a lot of will in this room," Markstrom said. "It sucks right now."