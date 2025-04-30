LAS VEGAS -- Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson was replaced after two periods Tuesday night because of an illness, putting Marc-Andre Fleury in net for the Wild to face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Fleury saved six of seven shots, but the Golden Knights won 3-2 on Brett Howden's goal 4:05 into overtime. Vegas leads the series 3-2.

Fans chanted Fleury's name to begin the third period. He remains arguably the most popular player in the Golden Knights' eight-year history, starting in goal for Vegas in its first four seasons. It was his first time facing the Golden Knights in the playoffs.

"I was excited to have a chance to play again," Fleury said. "And in this building, too. In front of the crowd and get a little chant going, too, it gives you a few butterflies. That was pretty sweet, too."

Fleury was playing in his 18th playoffs, breaking his tie with Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur to become the goalie with the most playoff seasons.

Gustavsson saved 23 of 25 shots through the first two periods as the Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead before the Wild forced overtime in the third.

Wild coach John Hynes said Gustavsson's illness "came up during the game."

But Fleury knew there was a chance he needed to be ready.

"I knew Gus wasn't feeling great before the game, but he battled through those first periods," Fleury said. "I talked when he came off and he said that was it."