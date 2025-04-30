Open Extended Reactions

Utah Hockey Club officials wouldn't confirm if "Mammoth" was their new name after it allegedly leaked on the team's official YouTube channel Tuesday night.

Fans and media noticed that the channel's handle was changed from "@UtahHockeyClub" to "@UtahMammoth," on both its landing page and URL. The channel was soon deactivated and remained so on Wednesday morning, but not before screenshots of the name change went viral.

Utah Mammoth was one of three finalists featured in a fan vote at Delta Center to help determine the permanent name of the team, which played its inaugural season in 2024-25 after SEG purchased and relocated the former Arizona Coyotes franchise. Fans voted with iPads located at stations around the arena that featured the names, logos and potential branding for each option.

Originally, the three names voted on were Utah Mammoth, Utah Hockey Club and Utah Wasatch, which was quickly swapped out for Utah Outlaws after the team saw early vote returns.

Mammoth made the final four in the initial fan vote last year.

Utah HC executives wouldn't confirm nor deny that Mammoth will be the team's new nickname.

Mike Maughan, an executive with Utah HC owner Smith Entertainment Group, said on Wednesday that "progress continues on exploring all three of the name options that were chosen as finalists by our fans. We're fully on track to announce a permanent name and identity ahead of the 25-26 NHL season and look forward to sharing that with our fans when we do."

When pressed for an explanation on the alleged YouTube leak, Maughan would only say, "We're fully on track to announce a permanent name and identity ahead of the 25-26 NHL season."

One NHL source told ESPN that the revelation for the team's new name and logo could come before the NHL draft in late June. This year's draft is a "decentralized" event, meaning that teams will be making selections from their own sites rather than in one central location. That opens the door for Utah to have an event in Salt Lake City with team officials around the draft.

In other Utah HC news, the team announced Wednesday that Delta Center, home to Utah HC and the Utah Jazz, will be undergoing a renovation to optimize hockey sightlines while maintaining the proximity of basketball fans to the court using a state-of-the-art retractable seating system. It's a multiyear project that will also create a new main entrance and outdoor plaza.

The first-of-its-kind seating system accommodates a nearly 12-foot variance in elevation between rink and court endlines to offer optimal sightlines for both the NBA and NHL. Every seat in the lower bowl will have a complete view of the ice at the start of next season -- the team estimates that 400 seats currently can only see one goal net during games.

The new hockey configuration adds capacity behind the goals and above and around the event tunnels on the north and south side of the lower bowl and improves access to seating behind the boards.

When all renovations are complete, seating capacity for hockey will increase from 11,131 to approximately 17,000 -- with every seat in the upper and lower bowls having full views of both goals -- and capacity for basketball will increase from 18,206 to nearly 19,000 seats.

"Delta Center was built for basketball. When you come and put the size of an ice sheet in that venue with those sight lines, the geometry just doesn't work. So that's where you come up with the riser system configuration. You come up with raising the floor 2 feet," said Jim Olson, president of the Jazz and executive representing SEG on all facilities projects.

"We are absolutely protecting the basketball experience, but then also creating a great hockey experience where all the seats can see all the ice," he said.