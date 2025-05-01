Open Extended Reactions

Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said Thursday that star center Mark Scheifele will not travel with team ahead of Game 6 against the St. Louis Blues.

Scheifele will remain in Winnipeg after he missed the second and third periods of his team's 5-3 victory Wednesday against the Blues in Game 5 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

"You're hoping for the best that maybe he wakes up today and things are better," Arniel told reporters before the team flight to St. Louis. "But right now, he won't be making the trip, and we'll just go day-to-day moving forward."

With 13:51 remaining in the opening period, the Jets were in the Blues' zone when Scheifele had just played the puck along the half wall. That's when he was instantly checked by Blues captain Brayden Schenn. Scheifele appeared to be concentrating on the puck and looked as if he did not see Schenn, who connected with the top half of Scheifele's chest and knocked him down to the ice.

Schenn was given a two-minute minor for interference and another two-minute minor for roughing.

A little more than 10 minutes later, Scheifele was involved in another physical sequence. He was just about to reach the Blues' zone when forward Radek Faksa also checked him and appeared to have struck Scheifele in the same area as the previous hit from Schenn.

Scheifele finished the first period, but Arniel spoke to the officials as both teams were entering the dressing room before first intermission. Blues coach Jim Montgomery confirmed with reporters after the game that Arniel spoke to the officials about the Schenn hit before sharing his thoughts.

"Let's make it clear: Fifty-five got hurt from the Faksa hit," Montgomery said. "He played six minutes after the Schenn hit. He didn't come back after he got rocked by Faksa."

Upon hearing Montgomery's comments, Arniel had some thoughts of his own.

"I didn't know Monty got his medical degree and can say how our player got hurt. He's way off base and should not make that comment," Arniel told reporters. "There's some things that have been going on in this series and that was a repeat of what we've seen before: A player leaving his feet and then hitting a player in a very unprotected spot. Like hitting him in the sense, almost blindsiding him. Not happy with how the call was made. A two-minute minor. Not even looking at it is what I was upset about.

"It is something we have talked to the league about for five games."

On Thursday, Arniel was asked if Scheifele was in concussion protocol.

"I'm not going down that road," Arniel said.

It's possible that the Jets could once again turn to Vladislav Namestnikov like they did in Game 5 and elevate him to the top line. The second-line center would take Scheifele's place on the first line alongside Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi.

Namestnikov, who had 11 goals and 38 points in 78 regular-season games, had his strongest game of the postseason in Game 5. He finished with a goal and two points while logging 17:15 of ice time.