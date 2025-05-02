Open Extended Reactions

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Connor Brown had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers punched their ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, Zach Hyman and Trent Frederic each had a goal and an assist and Adam Henrique also scored for the Oilers, who won four straight to take the best-of-seven series in six games.

The Oilers will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

Quinton Byfield, Brandt Clarke, Jordan Spence and Anze Kopitar replied for the Kings, who have been eliminated by the Oilers in the first round in four consecutive seasons. Los Angeles hasn't won a playoff series since 2014, when it beat the New York Rangers to win the Stanley Cup.

Calvin Pickard made 23 saves to record the win, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 23-of-28 shots for the Kings.

The goals came fast and furious to start the contest with four goals in the first six minutes. The Kings scored on their first shot just 1:19 into the first period as Kevin Fiala sprung Byfield on a breakaway.

Edmonton tied it 3:04 into the first as Brown took a shot through traffic that hit Henrique up high and caromed into the net.

The Kings responded 33 seconds later on just their third shot on Pickard as a low percentage shot from Clarke appeared to deflect off Nurse's stick and went up high and in.

The Oilers tied it again at the 5:55 mark of the opening period on the power play as Connor McDavid made a nice cross-ice feed to Nugent-Hopkins. Edmonton became the first team in NHL history to record two game-tying goals in the opening six minutes of a playoff game.

Edmonton took its first lead with seven minutes to play in the first as a long shot by Nurse was deflected in by Hyman to make it 3-2.

The Oilers grabbed a two-goal lead with five minutes left in the second period as Nurse took his time before beating Kuemper with a wrister from distance.

Edmonton padded its lead with 3:25 to play in the middle frame as Brown dropped it back to trade deadline acquisition Frederic and he recorded his first as an Oiler.

The Kings made it 5-3 with two minutes left in the second as Spence scored his first on a one-timer from the slot.

Los Angeles got within one with their goalie pulled and 55 seconds remaining as a Drew Doughty point shot hit Kopitar's stick on its way into the net.

Brown put the series away with an empty-netter with two seconds left.