Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel, Washington Capitals bench boss Spencer Carbery and Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis were named first-time finalists for the Jack Adams Award on Friday.

The award is presented annually to the head coach who has "contributed the most to his team's success."

Arniel, 62, guided the Jets to their first Presidents' Trophy in franchise history after finishing his first season as the team's head coach with a 56-22-4 record. He replaced the retired Rick Bowness behind the bench in Winnipeg.

Carbery, 43, led the Capitals to an Eastern Conference-best 51-22-9 record. He is bidding to become the fourth Capitals coach to win the award.

St. Louis, 49, guided the Canadiens back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Their 91 points were 15 more than the team recorded last season.