Prior to the start of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, one series stood out from the rest: Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche.

Both teams finished with more than 100 points in the regular season, appeared to be in a championship-contention window and employed Mikko Rantanen at one time during the 2024-25 campaign.

Sure enough, the two clubs have battled in their series -- and six games weren't enough to determine a victor.

Saturday night (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+) will be Game 7. It is the 199th Game 7 in Stanley Cup playoff history, and if you enjoy nail-biters, recent history suggests you are in luck: Since 2022, 11 of the 14 Game 7s have been decided by one goal, including all four in 2024.

To help get you fully prepared for the game, we've gathered ESPN reporters and analysts to identify the key players to watch, along with final score predictions for the pivotal clash.

Who is the one key player you'll be watching?

Ryan S. Clark, NHL reporter: It has to be Matt Duchene. After scoring 30 goals and reaching 80 points for the second time in his career, he has only one point in the series.

His productivity was key in the regular season, and the Stars could use a strong performance from Duchene in Game 7. Remember what he did against his former team in an elimination game last postseason: The Stars won in double overtime on Duchene's goal.

Emily Kaplan, NHL reporter: Cale Makar. It doesn't feel right that the best defenseman in the world, who scored 30 goals this season, doesn't have a goal this series. He holds himself to a high standard, saying "I have to be a lot better" ahead of the pivotal Game 6. Makar was, picking up three points to stave off elimination, but I still think he'll get to another gear Saturday.

Victoria Matiash, NHL analyst: Valeri Nichushkin. The Stars have had their hands full trying to stop the second-line power forward -- and ex-teammate -- when he's at his most effective. After potting a pair of goals to help propel the Avalanche to Game 7, Nichushkin is poised to add another goal (or two) when it matters most. Like many others in the league, he tends to score in bunches. After not being available for the Avs in recent playoffs, he has extra incentive.

Arda Öcal, NHL broadcaster: Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and 10 points in this series. If there's one guy with the highest levels of compete and a "never say die" attitude, it's MacKinnon. MacKinnon's six goals is one shy of tying the franchise record for most goals in a playoff series (with Rantanen among those that are currently tied for that record).

Kristen Shilton, NHL reporter: This is the moment for Mikko Rantanen. Dallas went all-in when it acquired Rantanen, whom the Stars signed for the long haul so he could be a difference-maker at a time like this.

Rantanen was excellent in helping Dallas bounce back in Game 5, finishing with a goal and two assists. He had four points in the Stars' Game 6 defeat. That's the sort of performance the Stars should expect him to replicate in Game 7. Rantanen won a Stanley Cup with the Avs; he knows what it takes to finish a series and advance deep into the playoffs. That experience will be invaluable as well for Rantanen as he leads by example for the Stars.

Greg Wyshynski, NHL reporter: He's not on the ice, but behind the bench. Dallas coach Peter DeBoer can set an NHL record for career Game 7 wins if the Stars defeat the Avalanche. He's 8-0 in his career, tied with several players and coach Darryl Sutter for the most career Game 7 wins. DeBoer and former Dallas forward Brad Richards are the only two individuals in NHL history to win their first eight Game 7s.

On one hand, it's probably not great that so many of DeBoer's teams have been in "win or go home" series scenarios. On the other hand, it has been the opponents who have gone home every time.

The final score will be _____.

Clark: 4-3 Stars. Granted, anything can happen in a Game 7, especially when a team as powerful as the Avs is involved. The Stars get the nod because they not only have won Game 7s in consecutive postseasons, but their coach Peter DeBoer is 8-0 in these do-or-die games. Again, it's the Avs and the Stars -- which means any number of possibilities could be on the table -- but Dallas gets the slight edge.

Kaplan: 4-3 Avalanche. It will be high-octane. The pace in this series has been incredible, but it has often been the Avalanche setting the tone -- and I expect them to be flying again. What the Stars have done without two of their biggest stars, Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson, shows their depth. But the Avs have too much star power not to get it done.

Matiash: 3-1 Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon, at his best, is tough to contain when everything is on the line. Even if the Stars stifle the Avs' top unit, that secondary forward front, including Nichushkin, Brock Nelson, and Gabriel Landeskog, provides too formidable a follow-up punch. Plus, Mackenzie Blackwood, who has strung together few porous starts all season, appears set to provide another stellar showing, similar to the shutout he pitched in Game 4.

Öcal: 3-1 Stars. Jake Oettinger makes 43 saves. Roope Hintz opens the scoring, the Avs tie it up thanks to Cale Makar on the power play. Early in the third, it's who else but Mikko Rantanen scoring on a breakaway, then Thomas Harley adds an empty-netter and Dallas moves on to Round 2.

Shilton: 3-2 Stars. It never hurts to have home-ice advantage in a Game 7, especially when you've played as well in your own building as Dallas did all season. The Stars have been the better team -- by a slim margin -- in the series, and though it should be a close contest, Dallas has the juice to send Colorado packing.

Peter DeBoer's perfect coaching record in Game 7s aside, the Stars are practically seasoned vets when it comes to playing in them, while the Avalanche haven't had the same success closing teams out since their Cup win three years ago. It'll be a tight battle.

Wyshynski: Stars 4-2. I picked them before the series in seven games and I'll stick with that. That was a one-goal Game 6 until the empty-netters, despite Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen being the entirety of the Dallas offense. The Stars will need something out of Matt Duchene, Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment in Game 7. The encouraging thing is that they got something out of all three of them in the Stars' Game 5 rout, so maybe they just need some home cooking.

Factor in Jake Oettinger's 1.54 goals-against average and .956 save percentage in three Game 7 appearances (2-1 record), and I like Dallas to advance.