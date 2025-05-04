Mikko Rantanen leads the Stars to a comeback win in Game 7 over his former team with a hat trick in the third period. (0:46)

DALLAS -- Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in the third period, and the Dallas Stars utilized a furious rally to advance to second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7.

Colorado, which won Game 6 to force the decisive contest Saturday night at American Airlines Center, led 2-0 in the third period, when Rantanen, a former Avalanche forward, scored his first of the night at the 7:49 mark of the final frame. He scored again at the 13:46 mark, and teammate Wyatt Johnston followed up with the game winner, before Rantanen sealed it with an empty-netter.

"Really no words to describe the belief in the group, the whole team of ours," Rantanen told ESPN's Emily Kaplan on the Stars' bench after the win. "There was no quit at any point."

Dallas won three home games in the series, including the final two, to oust the favored and star-laden Avalanche, who received goals from Josh Manson and Nathan MacKinnon in a losing effort.

"We just kept going," Rantanen said. "There was still chatter on the bench. And we knew we had to earn a couple bounces, and we did. Big win, so I'm happy for the group."

Rantanen, who was in the playoffs with Avalanche the past seven seasons and part of their 2022 Stanley Cup title, had his second four-point period in the series. He is only the second player in NHL history to have four points in the third period of a Game 7, and he did so in a season in which he also briefly played for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Stars move on to the second round to face either the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets or the St. Louis Blues, who play their own Game 7 on Sunday night. The Jets would have home ice if they advance, while Dallas would start at home if facing the Blues.

For the Avalanche, it's back to the drawing board for a club that changed its makeup at midseason. Not only did the Avalanche deal Rantanen to Carolina for a package that included forward Martin Necas, but they also completely remade their goaltending position, adding Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood during the season. Blackwood wilted in the third period, ultimately allowing three goals on just 18 shots overall.

"It's tough, because you put your heart and soul into the whole year, the series, all of it. And then, you're in a good position, and then, it slips away on you," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "It's tough because I know how hard these guys worked, and how bad they wanted it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.