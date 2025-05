Open Extended Reactions

The first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs is complete. Eight of the teams that made the postseason bracket have moved on, and eight others have been eliminated.

Before the second-round series begin, ESPN's experts have identified their picks for each matchup. Which four teams will move on to the conference finals?

Atlantic Division

A1 Toronto

Maple Leafs

vs.

A3 Florida

Panthers

John Buccigross: Panthers in seven

Ryan Callahan: Panthers in six

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Panthers in six

Sachin Chandan: Panthers in six

Meghan Chayka: Panthers in six

Ryan S. Clark: Panthers in seven

Linda Cohn: Panthers in six

Rachel Doerrie: Panthers in six

Ray Ferraro: Panthers in six

Emily Kaplan: Panthers in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Maple Leafs in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Panthers in six

Steve Levy: Panthers in six

Vince Masi: Panthers in six

Victoria Matiash: Panthers in six

Sean McDonough: Panthers in six

Mark Messier: Panthers in six

AJ Mleczko: Panthers in six

Arda Öcal: Maple Leafs in six

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs in seven

John Thoering: Panthers in six

Bob Wischusen: Panthers in six

Greg Wyshynski: Panthers in six

Consensus prediction: Panthers (20 of 23 picks)

Metropolitan Division

M1 Washington

Capitals

vs.

M2 Carolina

Hurricanes

John Buccigross: Capitals in seven

Ryan Callahan: Capitals in seven

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Capitals in six

Sachin Chandan: Capitals in six

Meghan Chayka: Hurricanes in six

Ryan S. Clark: Capitals in seven

Linda Cohn: Capitals in six

Rachel Doerrie: Capitals in six

Ray Ferraro: Capitals in seven

Emily Kaplan: Capitals in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Capitals in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Hurricanes in seven

Steve Levy: Capitals in five

Vince Masi: Hurricanes in six

Victoria Matiash: Hurricanes in six

Sean McDonough: Capitals in seven

Mark Messier: Hurricanes in six

AJ Mleczko: Hurricanes in five

Mike Monaco: Hurricanes in six

Arda Öcal: Capitals in six

Kristen Shilton: Hurricanes in six

John Thoering: Capitals in seven

Bob Wischusen: Capitals in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Capitals in seven

Consensus prediction: Capitals (16 of 24 picks)

Central Division

C1 Winnipeg

Jets

vs.

C2 Dallas

Stars

John Buccigross: Stars in seven

Ryan Callahan: Stars in five

Sachin Chandan: Stars in six

Ryan S. Clark: Stars in seven

Linda Cohn: Jets in seven

Rachel Doerrie: Stars in six

Ray Ferraro: Stars in six

Emily Kaplan: Stars in six

Tim Kavanagh: Stars in seven

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Stars in six

Steve Levy: Stars in seven

Vince Masi: Jets in seven

Victoria Matiash: Jets in seven

Sean McDonough: Stars in six

Mark Messier: Stars in six

Mike Monaco: Stars in six

Arda Öcal: Stars in six

Kristen Shilton: Stars in six

Bob Wischusen: Jets in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Stars in six

Consensus prediction: Stars (16 of 20 picks)

Pacific Division

P1 Vegas

Golden Knights

vs.

P3 Edmonton

Oilers

John Buccigross: Oilers in seven

Ryan Callahan: Golden Knights in six

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Oilers in seven

Sachin Chandan: Oilers in seven

Meghan Chayka: Golden Knights in seven

Ryan S. Clark: Golden Knights in seven

Linda Cohn: Oilers in seven

Rachel Doerrie: Golden Knights in seven

Ray Ferraro: Golden Knights in seven

Emily Kaplan: Golden Knights in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Golden Knights in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Golden Knights in six

Steve Levy: Golden Knights in seven

Vince Masi: Oilers in six

Victoria Matiash: Golden Knights in six

Sean McDonough: Golden Knights in seven

Mark Messier: Oilers in seven

AJ Mleczko: Golden Knights in six

Mike Monaco: Oilers in six

Arda Öcal: Oilers in six

Kristen Shilton: Oilers in seven

John Thoering: Golden Knights in seven

Bob Wischusen: Golden Knights in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Oilers in seven

Consensus prediction: Golden Knights (14 of 24 picks)